It has been a week of anxiety, consternation, social media misinformation, and low business activity in Kenya over the delayed announcement of presidential election results. Since they voted on Aug. 9, Kenyans are yet to know whether their president is deputy president William Ruto or former prime minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga on Aug. 15, six days after they voted.

But why should this happen in a country that regards itself as a hotbed of technology in Africa, and whose population has adopted technology in almost every single aspect of their lives?

Kenyans fear hacking during elections

Mistrust, it turns out, is the major reason why the votes, despite having being uploaded on the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) website for the first time ever, are still being verified manually at the national tallying center in Nairobi

“Kenyans don’t trust technology to run the electoral process. We are afraid that systems might be hacked. People want to see the votes counted one by one,” Egline Samoei, a tech observer in this year’s election and founder of Brand Moran, a social listening analytics startup told Quartz.

Despite technology’s prowess in enhancing accuracy and tallying speed, IEBC only deploys it at the point of voter registration and identification with the rest of the process done manually.

Kenya is yet to achieve digital transparency and accountability in election data transmission as votes in ballot boxes are counted before party agents at polling stations. Many voters and aspirants fear that digitizing the entire process creates room for rigging. “We’ve seen voters in this year’s election complaining of systems being hacked in favor of opposing sides. It’s an issue of integrity and data security,” Samoei noted.

The reason behind slow election results in Kenya

But chief executive of the Kenya ICT Action Network (KICTANet) Grace Githaiga says an electorate that has trust in mobile mobile transactions must start trusting the same technology to transmit and verify election results faster. However, the right people must be behind the tech system.

“Tech is seen as neural but it doesn’t run elections on its own. People behind the tech run elections. It is a case of garbage in, garbage out. If we key in the right data on the right verification mechanisms, then we will get verified election results,” she told Quartz. With tech, human errors on verification forms can be pointed out and their points of origin traced.



The lack of faster results verification has fueled misinformation and allegations of rigging in Kenya’s cyberspace. There have even been claims of hacking of portals owned by media houses that were transmitting presidential election results, and an algorithm inserted in the verification system.

Chris Msando and the 2017 elections

During the 2017 presidential vote tallying, IEBC’s ICT director at the time Chris Msando disappeared in unclear circumstances and was later found dead. Raila Odinga, a front runner in the top seat election then, claimed that Msando was killed after he refused to surrender a password that was used to rig the presidential elections. The supreme court would later nullify the presidential election and call for a fresh one.

But to get presidential results faster in future, IEBC will have to educate the public about technology as a tool to enhance efficiency such that votes can be cast, tallied, verified, and sent to the national tallying portal from the polling station.

“The systems themselves also need to be a big part of enhancing trust. Several election tech kits could not identify some voters while in some regions they failed to function. That is part of what this mistrust is about. IEBC must test all kits to ensure they are functioning properly before election day,” Charity Katago, a communications consultant in Nairobi told Quartz.



After Sierra Leone became the first country in the world to use blockchain in tallying presidential election votes in 2018, a year later, Kenya’s Distributed Ledgers Technology (DTL) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) taskforce recommended the use of blockchain technology to create transparency in the 2022 elections but low government goodwill means the technology is still unutilized by IEBC despite the presence of a vibrant blockchain community.





