We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Business News

Thor Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $90.3 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $374.3 million, or $6.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.12 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $6.25 to $7.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $11 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THO