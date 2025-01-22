From Elon Musk to MrBeast, here are some of TikTok's potential buyers

With the future of popular social media app TikTok on the line, a number of potential buyers have come out of the woodworks to potentially snap up the platform — and its 170 million monthly U.S. users.

After going dark in the U.S. for about 14 hours over the weekend, the Chinese-owned video app was restored after then-President-elect Donald Trump said he would issue an executive order on his first day in office to delay enforcement of a ban.

On Monday, Trump delivered: The newly inaugurated president signed an executive order delaying the ban by 75 days. But with the Supreme Court upholding a law requiring that TikTok parent ByteDance sell the company’s U.S. assets to an American company or be banned, there’s still a chance for TikTok to come under new, U.S.-based ownership.

Here are some of the people and companies who have — or could — make a bid for the platform.