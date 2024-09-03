TikTok is boosting movie theater ticket sales, study says

The movie theater industry has struggled in recent years, but a new study by TikTok suggests that the platform could be a powerful tool to boost box office sales.

TikTok users are 44% more likely to go to the movie theater at least once per month, according to a survey conducted by the social media giant. Additionally, the video-based social media platform, which has at least 150 million American users, said that TV and film were the fourth most viewed category on the app.

The social media giant said that new research found that 47% of TikTok of users say that they have discovered a new movie coming to theaters on the platform. In app-features also made it easier for 36% of those users to purchase a movie ticket.

It’s been a rough decade for the movie theater business. First, it was hit by the pandemic in 2020 that prohibited audiences from gathering at cinemas for months. Then dual Hollywood strikes in 2023 dragged down any momentum theaters had at getting people back in seats. The rise of video streaming services also isn’t helping the problem.

But TikTok is making the case that its platform can get more people to back movie theaters. The company highlighted campaigns for the summer blockbuster Twisters as a case study for the platform. According to TikTok, Twisters capitalized on collaborations with content creators from the film and Latinx communities on the platform, alongside viral videos of audiences experiencing the movie in 4DX — screenings where motion-enabled chairs are synchronized with the action on screen.

The movie’s TikTok account amassed over 200,000 followers, and Twisters-related hashtags received over 149 million likes.

The movie blew past expectations and generated $81 million during its opening weekend. It has made $361 million worldwide since its July 19 release.