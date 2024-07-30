TikToker learns the hard way that Tesla Cybertruck glass isn’t crack-proof

In This Story TSLA

I have broken my fair share of windshields. I’ve cracked them in the process of removing them from cars, I’ve cracked them tripping and falling, and I’ve even cracked them from inside by moving a seat forward with too much gusto. But I’ve never walked up the face of a five-foot pane of glass believing it would hold my weight. Though what else would you expect from a Tik Tokker who drives a cyber-camo-wrapped Cybertruck with giant American flags on the back? They want attention, and are willing to break a $1,900 windshield to get it.

“When you are literally out here driving the Cybertruck, the best truck ever, obviously, along with some other beautiful Teslas, like a Plaid and a Model X, what you gotta do, you obviously have to get up and walk over it. So I’m literally walking on this thing right now. We’re going two [this is where the windshield cracks] 240 pounds. It’s so funny this is the most American made car. Y’all hate on this truck even though this redefines what trucking should have been. Trucking hasn’t changed in years. Tesla makes the most American made cars, period. Literally, like it doesn’t get... You got Tesla and you have the American flag. This thing obviously was built to last.”

Following that wild mess of word salad, the owner of the truck then proceeds to do the “metal ball test” which involves throwing a small metal ball at the side windows. Thankfully they don’t break another window in the process.

In other videos this attention grabber has said “Cybertruck ownership changes everything.” Apparently that includes reducing your intelligence to believe you can walk on a thin sheet of automotive glass. Don’t do it, man, it’s not worth it.

The Cybertruck’s windshield is already a pain point for the company, particularly the windshield wiper. The noodley single armed wiper was the subject of one of the Cybertruck’s recalls after it was found the motor might randomly fail.

