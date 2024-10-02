Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will sell his collection of high-end watches, along with other memorabilia from his decades-long football career in a coming Sotheby’s auction, it was announced Tuesday.

“The auction celebrates Brady’s rich and multifaceted life, offering a glimpse into a side of him that many fans might not know — one of an aesthete as well as an athlete,” Sotheby’s said about the auction entitled “The GOAT Collection: Watches and Treasures from Tom Brady” in a statement.

“Featured items include game-worn jerseys from his college days at the University of Michigan, pivotal games with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and treasured Super Bowl mementos.”



Some of the items from this collection will travel to Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas ahead of the Dec. 10 auction.

The sale features several watches — ranging in estimated value from $12,000 to $800,000. The most expensive timepiece is a unique white gold and diamond-set Audemars Piguet watch Brady wore during his widely panned Netflix (NFLX) roast. This watch, designed specifically for Brady, is emblazoned with his name and the Roman numeral for seven where normal numbers would be. Sotheby’s estimate puts the watch’s value between $400,000 and $800,000.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them,” Brady said in a Sotheby’s statement. “I’m excited to give fans and collectors a chance to own and cherish these special pieces from my journey just like I have.”



In addition to the custom timepiece, the auction will feature a blue-and-white-quartz Richard Mille watch, worth an estimated $300,000 to $500,000, and a platinum and diamond-set automatic Rolex, worth an estimated $80,000 to $100,000. There will also be a $12,000 to $18,000 ceramic and ceratanium IWC (CFRUY) watch available.



“Just as [Brady] mastered the language of football, he has devoted himself to understanding the intricacies of watches, curating a world-class assortment of exquisite timepieces in recent years that reflects his deep passion for collecting,” said Richard Lopez, Sotheby’s senior specialist of luxury watches, according to CNBC.



Other notable items featured at the auction include the T-shirt Brady wore during his mediocre 2000 NFL Combine performance, a wristband from his record-setting 2017 Super Bowl appearance, and his jersey from his final college football game at the University of Michigan.



