For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady's sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch

Collecting

The auction features several timepieces — ranging in estimated value from $12,000 to $800,000

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Close-up photo of Tom Brady
Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will sell his collection of high-end watches, along with other memorabilia from his decades-long football career in a coming Sotheby’s auction, it was announced Tuesday.

“The auction celebrates Brady’s rich and multifaceted life, offering a glimpse into a side of him that many fans might not know — one of an aesthete as well as an athlete,” Sotheby’s said about the auction entitled “The GOAT Collection: Watches and Treasures from Tom Brady” in a statement.

“Featured items include game-worn jerseys from his college days at the University of Michigan, pivotal games with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and treasured Super Bowl mementos.”

Some of the items from this collection will travel to Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas ahead of the Dec. 10 auction.

The sale features several watches — ranging in estimated value from $12,000 to $800,000. The most expensive timepiece is a unique white gold and diamond-set Audemars Piguet watch Brady wore during his widely panned Netflix (NFLX) roast. This watch, designed specifically for Brady, is emblazoned with his name and the Roman numeral for seven where normal numbers would be. Sotheby’s estimate puts the watch’s value between $400,000 and $800,000.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them,” Brady said in a Sotheby’s statement. “I’m excited to give fans and collectors a chance to own and cherish these special pieces from my journey just like I have.”

In addition to the custom timepiece, the auction will feature a blue-and-white-quartz Richard Mille watch, worth an estimated $300,000 to $500,000, and a platinum and diamond-set automatic Rolex, worth an estimated $80,000 to $100,000. There will also be a $12,000 to $18,000 ceramic and ceratanium IWC (CFRUY) watch available.

“Just as [Brady] mastered the language of football, he has devoted himself to understanding the intricacies of watches, curating a world-class assortment of exquisite timepieces in recent years that reflects his deep passion for collecting,” said Richard Lopez, Sotheby’s senior specialist of luxury watches, according to CNBC.

Other notable items featured at the auction include the T-shirt Brady wore during his mediocre 2000 NFL Combine performance, a wristband from his record-setting 2017 Super Bowl appearance, and his jersey from his final college football game at the University of Michigan.

Continue reading to learn more about other watches available at Sotheby’s auctions in October.

10. Patek Philippe Reference 3974

10. Patek Philippe Reference 3974

Image for article titled For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $359,372 to $513,389

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A yellow gold minute repeating perpetual calendar wristwatch with moon phases, 24 hour and leap year indication, Retailed by Gübelin, Made in 1990.”

9. Patek Philippe Reference 5275

9. Patek Philippe Reference 5275

Image for article titled For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $359,372 to $513,389

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A limited edition platinum chiming wrist watch with digital jumping hour, jumping minutes and seconds, engraved dial and case, Made to commemorate the 175th anniversary of Patek Philippe in single factory seal, Circa 2015.”

8. Cartier No. 1/1, Piece Unique

8. Cartier No. 1/1, Piece Unique

Image for article titled For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $385,041 to $641,736

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A magnificent and unique white gold, diamond, yellow and brown diamond-set bangle watch in the form of a falcon, Circa 2010.”

7. Patek Philippe Reference 5213

7. Patek Philippe Reference 5213

Image for article titled For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $385,041 to $641,736

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A white gold minute repeating perpetual calendar wristwatch with moon phases, retrograde date and leap year indication, Circa 2015.”

6. Patek Philippe Reference 1518

6. Patek Philippe Reference 1518

Image for article titled For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $577,562 to $898,431

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A yellow gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with moon phases, Made in 1950.”

5. Patek Philippe Reference 2499, 4th Series

5. Patek Philippe Reference 2499, 4th Series

Image for article titled For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $513,389 to $1,026,778

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A yellow gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with moon phases, Circa 1985.”

4. Patek Philippe Reference 2524/1

4. Patek Philippe Reference 2524/1

Image for article titled For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $577,562 to $1,026,778

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A yellow gold minute repeating wristwatch, Made in 1955.”

3. Patek Philippe Reference 5531

3. Patek Philippe Reference 5531

Image for article titled For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $641,736 to $1,283,473

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A brand new pink gold minute repeating world time wristwatch with cloisonné enamel dial, Circa 2022.”

2. Richard Mille, Tourbillon Serpent, Reference RM026

2. Richard Mille, Tourbillon Serpent, Reference RM026

Image for article titled For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $705,910 to $1,026,778

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A unique white diamond and ruby-set semi-skeletonised tourbillon wristwatch with power reserve indication, Circa 2011.”

1. Richard Mille Special Edition Michelle Yeoh, Reference RM051

1. Richard Mille Special Edition Michelle Yeoh, Reference RM051

Image for article titled For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $705,910 to $1,026,778

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A unique white gold, diamond, black diamond and emerald-set semi-skeletonised tourbillon wristwatch with power reserve indication, circa 2011.”

