American designer Tom Ford is set to become a billionaire following the sale of his company to beauty giant Estee Lauder.

The deal, which values the company at $2.8 billion, will see Ford’s long-time partner for beauty and fragrance take control of the business, while the brand’s apparel and leather goods side will be handled through a licensing partnership with Ermenegildo Zegna, and its eyewear division in a similar deal with Marcolin.

The achievement is just one of many in the 61-year-old Ford’s career. He started his namesake empire of luxury fashion and beauty in 2006 after serving as the creative director of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. Up until recently, he was head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and he even directed two films that received Academy Award nominations for its stars.

Ford’s initiation into the billionaire’s club comes not long after America’s fashion elite said goodbye to another businessman. Rapper Kanye West, or Ye as he is now known, was booted out of fashion’s richest rankings after his acrimonious split with Adidas. Forbes put the now-nixed Yeezy deal at $1.5 billion and estimates that West’s wealth has shrunk to $400 million from around $2 billion previously.

Gap, Balenciaga, Footlocker, TJMaxx, and The Real Real were among the more than a dozen companies that ended business dealings with West given his inflammatory behavior, which included sending out “White Lives Matter” shirts in his latest runway show for Yeezy and making anti-Semitic comments on Twitter.

Phil Knight and family (Nike) $47.3 billion

Leonard Lauder (Estee Lauder) $23.1 billion

Ralph Lauren (Ralph Lauren) $6.7 billion

Johnny Morris (Bass Pro Shops) $6 billion

Les Wexner and family (L Brands) $5.8 billion

Jane Lauder (Estee Lauder) $5.5 billion

Ronald Lauder (Estee Lauder) $5 billion

William Lauder (Estee Lauder) $3.7 billion

Aerin Lauder (Estee Lauder) $3.5 billion

Todd Christopher (Vogue International) $3 billion

Jim Jannard (Oakley) $2.8 billion

Doris Fisher (Gap) $2.6 billion

Kim Kardashian (Skims, KKW) $1.8 billion

Rihanna (Fenty) $1.7 billion

Sidney Kimmel (Jones Group) $1.5 billion

Gary Lauder (Estee Lauder) $1.5 billion

Yvon Chouinard (Patagonia) $1.2 billion

Sara Blakely (Spanx) $1.1 billion

Bruce Nordstrom (Nordstrom) $1 billion