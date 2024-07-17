Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
The 5 states where it's easiest to make it into the 1% — and the 5 where it's the hardest

Money & Markets

The 5 states where it's easiest to make it into the 1% — and the 5 where it's the hardest

New York state was edged out of the top 5 by its neighbors

By
Rocio Fabbro
NJ suburb
Photo: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)

The median U.S. household income in 2022 was $74,580, according to the Census Bureau. That figure dropped to $64,240 after taxes.

Given declining incomes and rising prices, being part of the top 1% of earners in the country seems completely unattainable for most, no matter how much they save. But it might be easier to become a part of the group, depending on where in the country you live.

There are just three where households making less than $500,000 annually are considered to be in the top 1% — and five states where households need to make more than $1 million to be considered a top earner, according to an analysis of 2021 IRS data (adjusted into 2024 dollars) by GOBankingRates.

Click through to see the five states considered the easiest to be included in the top 1% — and which five are the hardest.

5th Easiest: Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas
Little Rock, Arkansas.
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)

The fifth-easiest state to crack the top 1% in the U.S. is Arkansas, with an income of $550,469.

4th Easiest: Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky.
Photo: Mike Kline (Getty Images)

In Kentucky, households need an income of $532,013 to be considered part of the top 1%.

3rd Easiest: New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico
Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Photo: Sean Pavone (Getty Images)

New Mexico is the third-easiest state to enter into the top 1%, with an income threshold of $493,013.

2nd Easiest: Mississippi

Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Photo: larrybraunphotography.com (Getty Images)

The state with the second-lowest threshold to be in the top 1% of earnings is Mississippi, where an income of $456,309 gets you into the club.

Easiest: West Virginia

Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, West Virginia.
Photo: Richard Nowitz (Getty Images)

West Virginia is the easiest place to become a part of the top 1%, with the income threshold coming out at $435,302.

5th Hardest: New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey
Newark, New Jersey.
Photo: Howard Kingsnorth (Getty Images)

The fifth-hardest state to make it into the top 1% is New Jersey, where households need to earn $1.01 million to enter the coveted group.

4th Hardest: Washington

Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington.
Photo: Joel Rogers (Getty Images)

Washington is up next as the state with the fourth-highest income threshold to crack the state’s 1%, at $1.02 million.

3rd Hardest: California

Oakland City, California
Oakland City, California.
Photo: Nicholas Klein (Getty Images)

The Golden State is the third-hardest state for households to make it into the top 1%, needing an income of $1.07 million.

2nd Hardest: Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)

Massachusetts households need an income of $1.15 million to make it into the 1%, making it the second-hardest state to become part of the highest-earning threshold.

Hardest: Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut
Hartford, Connecticut.
Photo: MarkNH (Getty Images)

The state with the highest income threshold for the top 1% of earners in the country is Connecticut, with an income of $1.19 million.

