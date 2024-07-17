The 5 states where it's easiest to make it into the 1% — and the 5 where it's the hardest

The median U.S. household income in 2022 was $74,580, according to the Census Bureau. That figure dropped to $64,240 after taxes.



Given declining incomes and rising prices, being part of the top 1% of earners in the country seems completely unattainable for most, no matter how much they save. But it might be easier to become a part of the group, depending on where in the country you live.

There are just three where households making less than $500,000 annually are considered to be in the top 1% — and five states where households need to make more than $1 million to be considered a top earner, according to an analysis of 2021 IRS data (adjusted into 2024 dollars) by GOBankingRates.

Click through to see the five states considered the easiest to be included in the top 1% — and which five are the hardest.