The 10 highest-paid CEOs

Business News

Broadcom's Hock Tan was the highest-paid chief executive, earning over $161 million in total compensation last year

By
Francisco Velasquez
An activist clutching a suitcase stuffed with fake money.
An activist clutching a suitcase stuffed with fake money.
Image: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Chief executives had a very, very good year in 2023.

According to a new study by Equilar, a data analytics platform, median pay for CEOs of S&P 500 companies spiked by 12.6% last year to $16.3 million, a significant jump from 2022's modest 0.9% rise. Equilar said stock awards made up nearly 70% of total compensation last year. To compile compensation data, Equilar includes salaries, bonuses, benefits and perks.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 highest paid CEOs, including their industry of focus, and their total compensation.

1. Hock E. Tan

Hock Tan, chief executive officer of Broadcom, center, speaks at the Oval Office in 2017. Tan said the company would return its headquarters to the U.S. from Singapore, which would bring $20 billion in revenue into the country.
Image: Martin H. Simon (Getty Images)
  • Company: Broadcom Inc.
  • Industry: Semiconductor manufacturing company
  • Total Compensation: $161,826,161
2. William J. Lansing

William Lansing, CEO of FICO.
Image: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News (Getty Images)
  • Company: Fair Issac Corporation
  • Industry: Financial services company
  • Total Compensation: $66,349,962
3. Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks before the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Company: Apple Inc.
  • Industry: Technology company
  • Total Compensation: $63,209,845
4. Hamid R. Moghadam

Hamid Moghadam, CEO of Prologis Inc., speaks during a Bloomberg TV interview in New York.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
  • Company: Prologis Inc
  • Industry: Real estate investment trust
  • Total Compensation: $50,891,597
5. Theodore A. Sarandos

Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, attends A Sense of Home Gala 2023 at private residence on October 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Michael Kovac (Getty Images)
  • Company: Netflix
  • Industry: Streaming media company
  • Total Compensation: $49,834,936
6. David M. Zaslav

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros., attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)
  • Company: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
  • Industry: Media and entertainment company
  • Total Compensation: $49,702,546
7. Glenn D. Fogel

Glenn D. Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg Sooner Than You Think technology summit in Singapore.
Image: Paul Miller (Getty Images)
  • Company: Booking Holdings Inc.
  • Industry: Travel company
  • Total Compensation: $46,720,734
8. Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen, Adobe CEO, photographed during a roundtable media conference in Mumbai.
Image: Mint (Getty Images)
  • Company: Adobe Inc.
  • Industry: Software company
  • Total Compensation: $44,932,578
9. Laurence Neil Hunn

Neil Hun, CEO of Roper Technologies.
Screenshot: Florida Observer
  • Company: Roper Technologies, Inc.
  • Industry: Technology company
  • Total Compensation: $41,295,585
10. William R. McDermott

William “Bill” McDermott, attends the annual results press conference in Walldorf, Germany.
Image: Ulrich Baumgarten (Getty Images)
  • Company: ServiceNow, Inc.
  • Industry: Software company
  • Total Compensation: $37,606,244
