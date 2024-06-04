The 10 highest-paid CEOs

Chief executives had a very, very good year in 2023.



According to a new study by Equilar, a data analytics platform, median pay for CEOs of S&P 500 companies spiked by 12.6% last year to $16.3 million, a significant jump from 2022's modest 0.9% rise. Equilar said stock awards made up nearly 70% of total compensation last year. To compile compensation data, Equilar includes salaries, bonuses, benefits and perks.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 highest paid CEOs, including their industry of focus, and their total compensation.