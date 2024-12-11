DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Cities in the South and West are set to see a boom in sales — and rising prices — next year

By
Rocio Fabbro
Image for article titled The top 10 housing markets in 2025, according to Realtor.com
Photo: Michael Godek (Getty Images)

A more balanced housing market in 2025 could mean renewed activity, especially for buyers who have been waiting on the sidelines.

Markets could see the highest for-sale inventory since December 2019 next year, with Realtor.com (NWSA) estimating that nearly 20% of listings will see price cuts and home sales will grow 1.5% year over year to 4.07 million.

That could mean good news for a market that has been bogged down by stubbornly high home prices, and mortgage rates that are expected to stay well above 6% through next year.

Despite the difficult conditions, there are bright spots, particularly in states across the South and West. Here are the 10 markets across the country that are expected to see strong growth in both sales — and prices — in 2025, according to Realtor.com.

10. Greensboro-High Point, NC

Greensboro, NC skyline.
Photo: Wirestock (Getty Images)

Existing home sales in the Greensboro-High Point metro area of North Carolina are projected to grow a healthy 17.3% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the median sale price of existing homes is expected to increase 7.7% from a year prior.

9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Houses in Atlanta, GA.
Photo: Lisa-Blue (Getty Images)

In Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia, Realtor.com expects existing home sales to rise 15.1% on an annual basis and for the median sale price to climb 10.2%.

8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Aerial view of a Phoenix, AZ neighborhood.
Image: Davel5957 (Getty Images)

The Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metro in Arizona is poised to see 12.2% year-over-year existing home sale growth. The existing home median sale price is forecasted to see a 13.2% increase from this year.

7. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

Residential street in McAllen, TX.
Photo: Tirc83 (Getty Images)

With a 19.8% projected annual rise in existing home sales and 7.0% median sale price growth, the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area in Texas is ranked no. 7 on Realtor.com’s list of top markets for 2025.

6. Orlando-Kissimee-Sanford, FL

Townhouses in Orlando, FL.
Photo: Boogich (Getty Images)

In Orlando-Kissimee-Sanford, home sales could grow 15.1% in 2025 from a year earlier, while the median sale price of existing homes is slated to rise 12.1%.

5. Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA homes.
Photo: Traveler1116 (Getty Images)

Coming in at no. 5 is Richmond, Virginia. In this state capital, existing home sales are projected to grow a whopping 21.6% year-over-year, while the median sale price could see just a 6.1% increase in that same timeframe.

4. El Paso, TX

Aerial view of a residential neighborhood in El Paso, TX.
Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images)

El Paso has become the latest Texas hotspot, after population — and housing booms — in Dallas and Houston in recent years. For 2025, existing home sales in the city could see an annual increase of 19.3%, paired with an 8.4% rise in median sale price.

3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

Houses in Norfolk, VA.
Photo: Mint Images (Getty Images)

The Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro, which is shared between Virginia and North Carolina, is in third place. Existing home sales are set for 23.4% year-over-year growth in 2025. Despite the jump in sales, median sale price is expected to increase just 6.6% from a year prior.

2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, FL from above.
Photo: Art Wager (Getty Images)

In second place is the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metro. Existing home sales are projected to surge 24.0% on an annual basis in this Florida hotspot, while median sale price is forecasted to grow 9.0%.

1. Colorado Springs, CO

Roofs in a suburban development in Colorado Springs, CO.
Photo: Mint Images (Getty Images)

Colorado Springs, Colorado is the top housing market in 2025, according to Realtor.com, with existing home sales set to soar 27.1% year-over-year and median sale price to rise 12.7%.

