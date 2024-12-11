The top 10 housing markets in 2025, according to Realtor.com

A more balanced housing market in 2025 could mean renewed activity, especially for buyers who have been waiting on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Markets could see the highest for-sale inventory since December 2019 next year, with Realtor.com (NWSA) estimating that nearly 20% of listings will see price cuts and home sales will grow 1.5% year over year to 4.07 million.



That could mean good news for a market that has been bogged down by stubbornly high home prices, and mortgage rates that are expected to stay well above 6% through next year.

Despite the difficult conditions, there are bright spots, particularly in states across the South and West. Here are the 10 markets across the country that are expected to see strong growth in both sales — and prices — in 2025, according to Realtor.com.