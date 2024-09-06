Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
The top 10 business schools for career growth

Lifestyle

MBAs are over a century old, but they're still opening doors

By
Francisco Velasquez
Students throwing their caps in the air.
Image: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe (Getty Images)

Pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) can be a powerful investment for career development.

Choosing the right program is a personal choice and can depend on many factors. Some individuals may want to focus on building a strong professional network, while others might be looking to advance their career and reach the C-suite. Ultimately, the outcome and experience comes down to what someone values most in their MBA journey.

An MBA continues to open doors and gives some individuals professional growth in today’s competitive job market, according to LinkedIn’s annual report of top MBA programs.

The rankings list, which features 100 MBA programs around the world, found that the degree is far from outdated. Since 2010, there’s been a 25% global rise in senior leaders with MBAs. Meanwhile, entrepreneurs with the degree have surged by 45% during that same timeframe.

North America and Latin America lead the way in MBA programs, with 58 making the list. Meanwhile, 29 programs from Europe and the Middle East are included, and only 13 from Asia. Notably, LinkedIn takes into account specific factors like social responsibility and artificial intelligence (AI), noting that with the rapid rise, “employers worldwide have had to adapt to thrive.”

To compile the rankings list, LinkedIn used its own data to evaluate full-time MBA programs across five key areas: job placement and demand, career advancement, network strength, leadership potential, and gender diversity. The platform’s data focused on recent graduates from 2019-2023 to measure job outcomes, promotions, and alumni connections. LinkedIn said it also assessed how well alumni advance to senior roles, their network quality, and overall gender parity.

Only full-time MBA programs that are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) or EQUIS, a business school accreditation system, were included. The programs needed to have at least 1,500 total alumni to be considered.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 U.S. MBA programs, including their most common job titles, the top locations graduates are most likely to work, and their standout pillars (if they’re included)

10. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

10. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

University of Chicago logo on a tablet.
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Most common job titles: Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, Strategy Consultant
  • Top locations: Chicago, New York City, San Francisco
  • Standout pillar: Top 5 program for job placement
9. Columbia University's Business School

9. Columbia University’s Business School

Columbia University logo on a tablet.
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Most common job titles: Investment Banking associate, Product Manager, Founder
  • Top locations: Chicago, New York City, San Francisco
  • Standout pillar: Not included
8. Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business

8. Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business

A Dartmouth College logo on a tablet.
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Most common job titles: Investment Banking associate, Product Manager, Founder
  • Top locations: Boston, New York City, San Francisco
  • Standout pillar: Not included
7. Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management

7. Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management

A Northwestern University logo on a tablet.
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Most common job titles: Investment Banking associate, Product Manager, Founder
  • Top locations: Boston, New York City, San Francisco
  • Standout pillar: Top 5 program for job placement
6. Indian School of Business

6. Indian School of Business

Site of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) photographed in Mohali, India.
Image: Pradeep Gaur/Mint (Getty Images)
  • Most common job titles: Product Manager, Program Manager, Management Consultant
  • Top locations: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru (all in India)
  • Standout pillar: Not included
5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) logo on a tablet.
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Most common job titles: Product Manager, Founder, Investment Banking Associate
  • Top locations: Boston, New York City, San Francisco
  • Standout pillar: Top 5 program for advancement
4. University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School

4. University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School

University of Pennsylvania logo on a tablet.
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Most common job titles: Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, Founder
  • Top locations: New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco
  • Standout pillar: Top 5 program for job placement and leadership
3. Harvard University's Business School

3. Harvard University’s Business School

Harvard University logo on a tablet.
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Most common job titles: Product Manager, Founder, Chief of Staff
  • Top locations: Boston, New York City, San Francisco
  • Standout pillar: Top 5 program for advancement and leadership
2. INSEAD

2. INSEAD

I.N.S.E.A.D. in Fontainebleau, France.
Image: Marc DEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho (Getty Images)
  • Most common job titles: Product Manager, Strategy Consultant, Founder
  • Top locations: London, Paris, The Randstad, Netherlands
  • Standout pillar: Top 5 program for advancement and leadership
1. Stanford University's Graduate School of Business

1. Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business

Stanford University logo on a tablet.
Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
  • Most common job titles: Product Manager, Founder, Investment Banking Associate
  • Top locations: Boston, New York City, San Francisco
  • Standout pillar: Top 5 program for career advancement and leadership potential
