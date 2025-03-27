Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
News

U.S. tech companies dominate as the most valuable brands in the world. Here are the top 10

Nvidia made it into the top 10 for the first time this year

By
Britney Nguyen
Tim Cook is small in the bottom right side of the photo speaking with both of his hands up, an apple logo on a black backdrop is behind him
Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023 in Cupertino, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Finding a balance between marketing and financial performance typically boosts a brand’s value, according to brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance — but in 2025, that value lies in whether a company can strengthen its brand while expanding globally.

Politics and economic uncertainty also play roles in a brand’s value, the U.K.-based consulting firm said, and tech companies, specifically, have been able to find opportunity in that.

“While the industry attracts colossal wealth and wields tremendous influence, big tech companies are magnets for political intervention,” Brand Finance said. “Tech CEOs may dream of amassing world-changing power, but not everyone is on board with them actually changing the world.”

Therefore, it’s no surprise that tech companies made up eight of the top 10 most valuable brands in the world, according to the Brand Finance Global 500 list for 2025.

Here are the top 10 most valuable companies in the world this year, according to Brand Finance.

10. State Grid Corporation of China

10. State Grid Corporation of China

aerial view of buildings in Beijing's central business district
The central business district of Beijing, China on August 3, 2013.
Photo: Feng Li (Getty Images)

China’s state-owned electric utilities company, State Grid Corporation of China, is valued at $85.6 billion for 2025. The Beijing-based company, which is one of the largest utilities companies in the world, builds and operates power grids in China.

It was valued at $71.1 billion by Brand Finance in 2024.

9. Nvidia

9. Nvidia

Nvidia logo on the corner of a grey building against a blue sky with a plane in the sky
Nvidia headquarters on May 30, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

U.S.-based Nvidia (NVDA) is valued at $87.9 billion for 2025 — the company’s first time in the top 10. The AI chipmaker is the second-fastest growing brand in the world, and demand for its chips will likely continue to be strong, Brand Finance said.

It was valued at $44.5 billion by Brand Finance in 2024 — a 98% increase.

8. Facebook

8. Facebook

facebook logo displayed on a grey panel above a booth
The Facebook logo on display at the 2018 CeBIT technology trade fair on June 12, 2018 in Hanover, Germany.
Photo: Alexander Koerner (Getty Images)

The Facebook (META) brand, which is owned by Meta (formerly called Facebook), is valued at $91.5 billion for 2025.

It was valued at $75.7 billion by Brand Finance in 2024.

7. TikTok

7. TikTok

photo illustration of the TikTok logo displayed on a smartphone screen
The TikTok app displayed on a smartphone screen.
Illustration: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is valued at $105.8 billion for 2025, and is considered a “high-growth” brand due to a 79% value increase over four years.

However, TikTok’s potential ban in the U.S. will likely impact its brand value, Brand Finance said, and could lead to another social media brand growing quickly.

It was valued at $84.2 billion by Brand Finance in 2024.

6. Samsung

6. Samsung

samsung logos displayed on a glass door, there are blurry people in the background
The Samsung office in Seoul, South Korea on August 25, 2017.
Photo: Chung Sung-Jun (Getty Images)

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is valued at $110.6 billion for 2025.

It was valued at $99.4 billion by Brand Finance in 2024.

5. Walmart

5. Walmart

walmart logo and "save money. live better" mantra on sign displayed on the front of a metal wire shopping cart
A Walmart shopping cart outside the store on February 20, 2024 in Hallandale Beach, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

U.S.-based retail conglomerate Walmart (WMT) is valued at $137.2 billion for 2025.

Currently the largest retailer in the world, Walmart was valued at $96.8 billion by Brand Finance in 2024.

4. Amazon

4. Amazon

Amazon Prime logo is displayed on the side of a dark grey Amazon delivery truck
Amazon delivery trucks on June 21, 2023 in Richmond, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Online retail and cloud giant Amazon (AMZN) is valued at $356.4 billion for 2025.

It was valued at $308.9 billion by Brand Finance in 2024.

3. Google

3. Google

white google logo displayed outside of a glass building
Google headquarters in Hudson Square on January 9, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

U.S.-based tech giant Google (GOOGL) is valued at $413 billion for 2025. Across 20 markets, Brand Finance found that Google scores high for familiarity. The company’s investments in AI and its services “are indicators of continued strong performance for next year,” Brand Finance said.

It was valued at $333.4 billion by Brand Finance in 2024.

2. Microsoft

2. Microsoft

four color Microsoft square logo displayed on the exterior of the Microsoft Experience Center
The Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue on April 03, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) is valued at $461.1 billion for 2025, after “continuing to innovate from” its dominant position in the tech market alongside Apple (AAPL).

It was valued at $340.4 billion by Brand Finance in 2024.

1. Apple

1. Apple

Tim Cook talking on stage in front of three empty grey chairs with an Apple logo behind him
Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, 2024 in Cupertino, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Apple came out on top as the most valuable brand in the world, valued at $574.5 billion for 2025. Apple’s dominance shows “its command of the equilibrium between global reach and investing in a master brand.”

Brand Finance found that more than 80% of consumers are familiar with Apple across multiple markets, and that 45% of consumers have considered using the company’s products or services.

It was valued at $516.6 billion by Brand Finance in 2024.

