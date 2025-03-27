U.S. tech companies dominate as the most valuable brands in the world. Here are the top 10

Finding a balance between marketing and financial performance typically boosts a brand’s value, according to brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance — but in 2025, that value lies in whether a company can strengthen its brand while expanding globally.

Advertisement

Politics and economic uncertainty also play roles in a brand’s value, the U.K.-based consulting firm said, and tech companies, specifically, have been able to find opportunity in that.

“While the industry attracts colossal wealth and wields tremendous influence, big tech companies are magnets for political intervention,” Brand Finance said. “Tech CEOs may dream of amassing world-changing power, but not everyone is on board with them actually changing the world.”

Therefore, it’s no surprise that tech companies made up eight of the top 10 most valuable brands in the world, according to the Brand Finance Global 500 list for 2025.

Here are the top 10 most valuable companies in the world this year, according to Brand Finance.