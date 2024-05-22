The top 10 places to live in the U.S. this year

The U.S. News & World Report released its rankings for the best U.S. cities to live in for 2024-2025.

As people flock to cities with lower costs of living and taxes, access to nature, and other amenities, smaller cities across the country are welcome an influx of new residents and becoming hot spots for new activity.

U.S. News ranks the top cities to live in based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and its own internal resources. It then qualifies cities based on residents’ rankings of a city within four indexes: quality of life (or how satisfied residents are with their daily lives in each ranked city); value (or how comfortably average residents can afford to live within their means); desirability (or whether people want to live there); and the strength of a city’s job market.

These are the 10 best cities to live in in the United States, as ranked by U.S. News.