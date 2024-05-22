Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
The top 10 places to live in the U.S. this year

Business News

All the cities are all located in the south or western portions of the country

By
Rocio Fabbro
Downtown Boise
Downtown Boise, Idaho.
Photo: Anna Gorin (Getty Images)

The U.S. News & World Report released its rankings for the best U.S. cities to live in for 2024-2025.

As people flock to cities with lower costs of living and taxes, access to nature, and other amenities, smaller cities across the country are welcome an influx of new residents and becoming hot spots for new activity.

U.S. News ranks the top cities to live in based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and its own internal resources. It then qualifies cities based on residents’ rankings of a city within four indexes: quality of life (or how satisfied residents are with their daily lives in each ranked city); value (or how comfortably average residents can afford to live within their means); desirability (or whether people want to live there); and the strength of a city’s job market.

These are the 10 best cities to live in in the United States, as ranked by U.S. News.

Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida.
Naples, Florida.
Photo: Andrii Mischykcha (Getty Images)

This retirement haven is the top place to live in the U.S. The sunny south Florida city is home to 122,578 residents. Naples has a 7.1 overall score, with a 6.8 score for quality of life and 6.0 for value.

Property values in the city are on the higher end, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho.
Boise, Idaho.
Photo: Simonkr (Getty Images)

Coming in at no. 2 is Boise, a city that toes the line between a bustling urban life and easy access to nature. With a metro population of 277,498, the city has a 7.0 overall score, 7.4 in quality of life, and 7.6 in value.

Boise is pricier city, but compared with neighboring large metro areas Seattle and Portland, Boise gives you more bank for your buck, according to the report.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Photo: Sean Pavone (Getty Images)

Colorado Springs — another mountainous retreat — is the third-best place to live in the U.S., with a 7.0 overall score, 6.5 for quality of life, and 7.0 for value. It’s home to 527,657 people.

Housing prices in the city are above the national average and on the rise.

Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, South Carolina.
Photo: Jack Robert Photography (Getty Images)

With an overall score of 6.9, Greenville came in at no. 4 in the ranking. It has a 7.0 score for both quality and value. The city has a population of 77,387.

The median home sale price in the city falls slightly below the national level, but home prices are climbing with demand.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: Mike Kline (Getty Images)

Charlotte has 6.8 overall score, 6.7 in quality of life, and 7.3 in value. The southern city is an economic hub with a population of 862,609.

The city’s has seen its home prices in recent years on a stronger real estate market, with median prices sitting above the national median.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina.
Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo: Chansak Joe (Getty Images)

The no. 6 best city in the U.S. has an overall score of 6.8, with a 7.2 quality of life and 6.9 value score. Raleigh has a population of 469,960.

The cost of living in the city is roughly on par with the national average, and the price of housing costs is expected to keep rising.

Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville, Alabama.
Photo: Jeremy Poland (Getty Images)

Huntsville placed 7th in the ranking. It scored 6.8 overall, 6.6 in quality of life, and 8.1 in value. The city has 237,887 inhabitants.

The cost of living in Huntsville is higher than the state average, but it’s less expensive to live here than in other metro areas in the country.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Photo: Kyle Little (Getty Images)

This resort city — and the largest city in the state, with 460,069 people — has an overall score of 6.8. Its quality score is 7.1 and value score is 6.9.

Virginia Beach and surrounding areas have an overall cost of living around the national average.

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas.
Austin, Texas.
Photo: Peter Tsai Photography (Getty Images)

Austin came in 9th in the ranking, with an overall score of 6.8. The city, which is the largest in the top 10 with a population of more than 1 million, had a quality of life score of 6.8 and a value score of 6.3.

The cost of living in Austin is on par with the rest of the country.

Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado
Boulder, Colorado.
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (Getty Images)

The 10th best city to live in in the U.S. is Boulder, with an overall score of 6.7. Boulder has a quality of life score of 7.4 and a value score of 5.5. It has a population of 122,362.

Boulder’s state, county and city sales taxes is relatively high, and it has high median property taxes, according to the report.

