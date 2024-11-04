The 10 biggest billionaire donors to Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and others this election

Politics is expensive. That goes double for election years.

Overall, federal election spending is expected to breach the $15.9 billion record set in 2020, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit that tracks campaign spending and lobbying.

Advertisement

That’s a jaw-dropping amount of cash — and doesn’t even factor in state campaigns. An election set in Wisconsin’s 8th Senate District, for example, raised $7.1 million, making it the most expensive race in the state legislature’s history. The previous record, set in 2020, has been beaten eight times this year by Wisconsin state races, according to The Badger Project.

On the federal level, just 16% of cash has come from small donors, OpenSecrets reported on Oct. 8. The remainder has come from major donors able to fling millions of dollars at races that catch their eye.

These are the 10 biggest donors of the 2024 election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reviewed by Quartz, as well as analyses by OpenSecrets and The Washington Post.