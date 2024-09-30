How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The states with the most top-rated business schools in America

Business News

The states with the most top-rated business schools in America

While Illinois had two of the top five schools ranked by Bloomberg, it isn't the leading home for business schools

By
Rocio Fabbro
John W. Weeks Bridge in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Photo: Joe Daniel Price (Getty Images)

Bloomberg’s annual best business school rankings rates business schools across the U.S. based on compensation, learning, networking, entrepreneurship, and diversity opportunities.

This year’s top five schools were Stanford, Chicago, Northwestern, Dartmouth, and the University of Virginia. While Illinois is home to two of the top five, it’s not among the states with the most highly-rated business schools.

In fact, just four states stand out among the rest, hosting more top-rated schools than any other single state in the country. Click through to see which states boast the largest number of Bloomberg’s best business schools.

4. California

Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Photo: Steve Proehl (Getty Images)

California is home to five schools that made Bloomberg’s ranking of the best business schools in the country. The business schools in the state that made the cut were Stanford (ranked #1 in the country), UC at Berkeley (#14), UCLA (#18), USC (#30), and UC at Irvine (#49).

3. Texas

UT at Austin
Photo: dszc (Getty Images)

There are seven top-ranked business schools in Texas: University of Texas at Austin (#19), Rice (#22), Southern Methodist (#26), Texas Christian (#36), Texas A&M (#41), Texas-Dallas (#46), and Baylor (#55).

2. Massachusetts

Harvard Business School.
Photo: Haizhan Zheng (Getty Images)

Tied with Texas is Massachusetts, also with seven of Bloomberg’s highest-rated business schools in the country. Those schools are: Harvard (#6), Carnegie Mellon (#9), MIT (#10), Boston University (#44), Boston College (#51), Northeastern (#65), and Hult (#67).

1. New York

Cornell University.
Photo: kickstand (Getty Images)

New York is the state with the most top-rated business schools, with nine. Notably, none of the state’s schools cracked the top 10, however.

The list features Cornell (#11), NYU (#15), Columbia (#17), Rochester (#28), Baruch (#52), Fordham (#54), SUNY at Buffalo (#62), Syracuse (#63), and Rochester Institute of Technology (#73).

