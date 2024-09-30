The states with the most top-rated business schools in America

Bloomberg’s annual best business school rankings rates business schools across the U.S. based on compensation, learning, networking, entrepreneurship, and diversity opportunities.



Advertisement

This year’s top five schools were Stanford, Chicago, Northwestern, Dartmouth, and the University of Virginia. While Illinois is home to two of the top five, it’s not among the states with the most highly-rated business schools.

In fact, just four states stand out among the rest, hosting more top-rated schools than any other single state in the country. Click through to see which states boast the largest number of Bloomberg’s best business schools.