The top 6 chip producers in the world by revenue share

A.I.

Total global chip foundry revenue in 2024 was $131.7 billion

By
Britney Nguyen
exterior view of TSMC logo and signage on a building
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company factory in Taichung, Taiwan on March 25, 2021.
Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP (Getty Images)

Chip foundries are responsible for producing a critical part of every piece of technology in the world.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is perhaps the most well-known chip manufacturer, known for fabricating advanced chips designed by Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL). The Taiwan-based chipmaker has a 92% share in advanced AI chip production, according to data from Boston Consulting Group, cited by JPMorgan (JPM).

Total global chip foundry revenue was $131.7 billion in 2024, according to TrendForce data cited by the firm. Seven chip foundries, including U.S.-based Tower (TSEM) and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, each have a 1% share of total global revenue, according to the data, while 3% of the total is shared by “Others.”

Taiwanese chipmakers command a 70% share of the total revenue, while Korean companies made up 11%, and Chinese chip foundries had 8%.

Here are the top six chip producers in the world by revenue share.

6. Hua Hong Semiconductor

Huahong Group sign with people walking past in the background
Huahong Group sign at a trade expo in Shanghai, China on June 15, 2023.
Photo: LONG WEI/Feature China/Future Publishing (Getty Images)

Chinese pure-play foundry Hua Hong Semiconductor had a 2% share of total chip foundry revenue in 2024.

5. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

SMIC logo and signage on blue panels on a grey building
The Beijing branch of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) on September 6, 2020 in Beijing, China.
Photo: Su Weizhong/VCG (Getty Images)

China’s partially state-owned, pure-play chip foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, also known as SMIC, had a 5% share of total chip foundry revenue in 2024.

4. GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries logo on corner of building, blurred branches on the edges of photo
A GlobalFoundries office building.
Photo: GlobalFoundries

U.S.-based chip designer and manufacturer GlobalFoundries (GFS) had a 6% share of total chip foundry revenue in 2024.

3. United Microelectronics Corporation

upward view of exterior of a UMC building
A United Microelectronics Corporation fab.
Photo: UMC

Taiwan’s first chip company, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), had a 6% share of total chip foundry revenue in 2024.

2. Samsung

a white flag with samsung logo in english and korean fluttering in the wind in front of grey buildings
Samsung’s Seocho building in Seoul, South Korea on April 27, 2023.
Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP (Getty Images)

Samsung, one of the world’s main producers of high-bandwidth memory chips, had a 10% share of total chip foundry revenue in 2024.

1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

upward view of TSMC logo and signage on two corners of a building
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company offices in San Jose, California on April 18, 2024.
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company had a 62% share of total chip foundry revenue in 2024.

