The top 6 chip producers in the world by revenue share

Chip foundries are responsible for producing a critical part of every piece of technology in the world.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is perhaps the most well-known chip manufacturer, known for fabricating advanced chips designed by Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL). The Taiwan-based chipmaker has a 92% share in advanced AI chip production, according to data from Boston Consulting Group, cited by JPMorgan (JPM).

Total global chip foundry revenue was $131.7 billion in 2024, according to TrendForce data cited by the firm. Seven chip foundries, including U.S.-based Tower (TSEM) and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, each have a 1% share of total global revenue, according to the data, while 3% of the total is shared by “Others.”

Taiwanese chipmakers command a 70% share of the total revenue, while Korean companies made up 11%, and Chinese chip foundries had 8%.

Here are the top six chip producers in the world by revenue share.