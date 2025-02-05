The top 10 countries in the world by data centers

Data centers have become one of the fastest growing industries in the world with the rise of cloud computing and other digital services.

Advertisement

Companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL) depend on large-scale data centers, and according to an analysis by the Electric Power Research Institute, data center electricity usage by these companies alongside Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) more than doubled in the U.S. between 2017 and 2021.

Now, data center usage is expected to grow faster alongside rising demand for artificial intelligence.

Here are the ten leading countries in the world by the number of data centers located there, based on data from data center directory Cloudscene.