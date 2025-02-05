Tariffs, interest rates, and market volatility: What they mean for your investments in 2025, according to a strategist
The top 10 countries in the world by data centers

A.I.

The U.S. leads the world with more than 5,000 data centers

By
Britney Nguyen
aerial view of amazon web services data center located behind four single-family homes
Amazon Web Services data center on July 17, 2024 in Stone Ridge, Virginia.
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

Data centers have become one of the fastest growing industries in the world with the rise of cloud computing and other digital services.

Companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL) depend on large-scale data centers, and according to an analysis by the Electric Power Research Institute, data center electricity usage by these companies alongside Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) more than doubled in the U.S. between 2017 and 2021.

Now, data center usage is expected to grow faster alongside rising demand for artificial intelligence.

Here are the ten leading countries in the world by the number of data centers located there, based on data from data center directory Cloudscene.

10. Japan

Jensen Huang holding a chip platform in front of a black backdrop with the Nvidia logo
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding AI accelerators for data centers at the Nvidia AI Summit Japan in Tokyo, Japan on November 13, 2024.
Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Japan has 222 data centers.

The country is ranked eighth in the world for data center density, according to Cloudscene, and has 92 internet users per 100 citizens.

9. Russia

engineers on an orange cherry picker inspecting a row of mining rigs
The CryptoUniverse cryptocurrency mining farm in Nadvoitsy, Russia on March 18, 2021.
Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Russia has 251 data centers.

The country is ranked eleventh in the world for data center density, according to Cloudscene, and has 76 internet users per 100 citizens.

8. Netherlands

exterior of silver buildings that look like a filter, yellow flowers are in the foreground
Internet and data center company Equinix in Amsterdam, Netherlands on July 14, 2021.
Photo: Sem van der Wal/ANP/AFP (Getty Images)

The Netherlands has 296 data centers.

The country is home to the world’s largest internet exchange, Amsterdam Internet Exchange, according to Cloudscene.

7. Australia

exterior of grey, industrial building
An AirTrunk data center in Sydney, Australia on September 4, 2024.
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Australia has 308 data centers.

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are all locally hosted in Australia, according to Cloudscene.

6. France

a single computer server in a room with other black structures and yellow pipes on the ceiling
A computer server in the SFR data center in Cesson-Sévigné, Rennes, France on December 14, 2020.
Photo: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP (Getty Images)

France has 316 data centers.

The country has 24 supercomputers in the TOP500 rankings, with a maximum performance of 298,086 teraflops.

5. Canada

close up of servers with yellow and blue wires
The Rogers Centre server room was upgraded in preparation for increased cell connectivity expected during the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo: Nick Lachance/Toronto Star (Getty Images)

Canada has 336 data centers.

The country is ranked fifth in the world for data center density, according to Cloudscene.

4. China

aerial view of data center buildings in a row
Tencent’s largest data center and cloud computing base in East China, in the Jiangning Development Zone in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China on December 23, 2023.
Photo: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

China has 449 data centers.

The country has 63 supercomputers in the TOP500 rankings, with a maximum performance of 319,062 teraflops.

3. United Kingdom

upward view of glass-paneled buildings
Commercial buildings housing the LD8 data center operated by Equinix at Harbour Exchange Square in London, UK on March 22, 2024.
Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The U.K. has 512 data centers.

2. Germany

exterior view of a grey building partially behind a black gate
A Google Cloud data center in the Wolfgang Industrial Park in Hanau, Germany on October 6, 2023.
Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Germany has 522 data centers.

The country has 40 supercomputers in the TOP500 rankings, with a maximum performance of 399,728 teraflops.

1. United States

aerial view of a data center with houses in the background
The IAD71 Amazon Web Services data center on July 17, 2024 in Ashburn, Virginia.
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

The U.S. has 5,390 data centers.

The country has 173 supercomputers in the TOP500 rankings, with a maximum performance of 6,477,869 teraflops.

