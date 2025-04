The number of web visits to artificial intelligence tools grew 36.3% last year to 101.12 billion, according to an analysis by aitools.xyz.

The U.S. made the most web visits to AI tools at 17.46 billion, according to aitools.xyz, which analyzed traffic from more than 10,500 websites.

As of February this year, the U.S. is still driving the most traffic to AI websites of any other country.

Here are the ten countries using AI the most so far this year, according to aitools.xyz.