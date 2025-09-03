The 8 states that produce the most crude oil in America

The 8 states that produce the most crude oil in America Fossil fuels still dominate in the U.S, and much of the crude oil produced in the country comes from just a few states

When it comes to powering the United States, fossil fuels still dominate. In 2023, they made up 60% of all electricity generation nationwide.

Oil production in the U.S. has a long and complicated history, from the early Pennsylvania oil wells of the 19th century to the Texas boomtowns that reshaped the 20th. Today, the industry looks quite different. Modern drilling techniques and shale exploration have transformed where and how oil is produced, vaulting certain states to the top of the rankings and making America one of the world’s leading oil producers as global emissions — and temperatures — rise.

While renewables surpassed fossil fuels in the U.S. electricity mix in March 2025, a think tank found, energy-intensive AI facilities are driving demand for new coal and gas plants.

The states that generate the most crude oil provide millions of barrels per day and supply refineries that run everything from cars to data centers.

Using data from the U.S Energy Information Administration, we’ve compiled a list of the states that produced the most crude oil in 2024. Continue reading to see which made the list.