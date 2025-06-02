How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500

Business News

The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500

Fortune released its annual list of the highest-grossing companies

Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)

The updated annual Fortune 500 list ranking the largest public companies by revenue was released Monday.

Fortune said the 500 businesses make up two-thirds of U.S. GDP, with a whopping $19.9 trillion in combined revenue. The companies also employ a collective 31 million people worldwide and also earned a record amount of profit, $1.87 trillion, up 10% from last year.

“The Fortune 500 is a literal roadmap to the rise and fall of markets, a reliable playbook of the world’s most important regions, services, and products, and an indispensable roster of those companies’ dynamic leaders,” Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, the CEO of Fortune, said in a press release.

Continue reading to see the top 10 companies on the list.

#10: Cencora

Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Cencora (COR), formerly AmerisourceBergen, is an American drug wholesale company. It reported $293.9 billion in revenue and employs 44,000 people. It was also ranked 10th last year.

#9: McKesson

Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

McKesson (MCK), a medical supplies and pharmaceuticals healthcare solutions company, reported $308.9 billion in revenue. It employs 48,000 people and was also ranked ninth last least.

#8: Exxon-Mobil

Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Photo: Ken Jack / Contributor (Getty Images)

Oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported $349.6 billion in revenue. It employs 60,900 people and saw its ranking fall one spot to eighth this year.

#7: Alphabet

Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Photo: Gary Hershorn / Contributor (Getty Images)

Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) reported $350 billion in revenue. It employs 183,323 people and jumped up one spot to seventh this year.

#6: Berkshire Hathaway

Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) reported $371.4 billion in revenue. It employs 392,400 people and saw its ranking fall one spot to sixth this year.

#5: CVS Health

Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Photo: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Pharmaceutical giant CVS Health (CVS) posted $372.8 billion in revenue. It employs 259,500 people and jumped one spot in the ranking this year.

#4: Apple

Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Photo: Craig T Fruchtman / Contributor (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) reported $390 billion in revenue. It employs 164,000 people and saw its ranking fall on spot to fourth this year.

#3: UnitedHealth Group

Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Photo: Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images)

Health insurer UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported $400.3 billion in revenue. It employs 400,000 people and jumped one spot to third this year.

#2: Amazon

Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) reported $637.9 billion in revenue. It employs 1,556,000 people and held onto its spot in second place.

#1: Walmart

Image for article titled The top 10 companies on the new Fortune 500
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Walmart (WMT) topped the rankings with $680.9 billion in revenue. It employs 2,100,000 people and took the first slot for the 13th year in a row.

