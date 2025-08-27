The top 5 expenses driving Americans to borrow in 2025 As inflation and tariffs drive up the price of essentials, more Americans are requesting loans for basic necessities

For millions of Americans, the cost of everyday life has reached a breaking point. Inflation and tariffs have pushed prices higher across the board, leaving families struggling to keep up with routine expenses.

As a result, SoLo Funds, a peer-to-peer lending platform with more than 2 million users, has seen sharp spikes in consumer loan requests this year.

“We’re seeing an increase in loan requests across the board in 2025 compared to previous years as consumers grapple with economic uncertainty, higher prices, and the inability to endure emergency expenses,” said Rodney Williams, co-founder and president of SoLo Funds. “We don’t anticipate this demand from borrowers to slow down any time soon as fears of rising expenses begin to manifest.”

SoLo Funds shared its proprietary data with Quartz. Below, we broke down the top five expenses driving loan requests in 2025 — and how demand compares to recent years.