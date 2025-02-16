Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada

Beyond Silicon Valley

Commercial real estate firm CBRE crunched the data

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

It’s generally accepted that the San Francisco Bay Area is North America’s largest tech hub, with too many big technology companies headquartered there to count.

But what other cities stand out?

CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, set out to rank the top tech talent markets in the U.S. and Canada. With more than 7.3 million highly skilled tech workers in both countries, the firm wanted to see where people were thriving and measure “each market’s depth, vitality, and attractiveness to companies seeking tech talent and to tech talent seeking employment.”

It considered factors like the total workforce population, diversity, talent pipeline, and degree completion, among other factors.

While the Bay Area did score the highest, plenty of other cities got good scores too.

Continue reading to see which cities have the top tech talent markets.

#10: Ottawa, Ontario

Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: redtea (Getty Images)
#9: Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: adamkaz (Getty Images)
#8: Denver, Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: pawel.gaul (Getty Images)
#7: Boston, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)
#6: Washington, D.C.

Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: John Baggaley (Getty Images)
#5: Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: RYAN KYTE (Getty Images)
#4: Toronto, Ontario

Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: Roberto Machado Noa (Getty Images)
#3: New York, New York

Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: © Marco Bottigelli (Getty Images)
#2: Seattle

Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: Doug Wilson (Getty Images)
#1: San Francisco Bay Area, California

Image for article titled The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada
Photo: Thomas Winz (Getty Images)

Surprise!

