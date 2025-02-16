The 10 best places for tech talent in America and Canada

It’s generally accepted that the San Francisco Bay Area is North America’s largest tech hub, with too many big technology companies headquartered there to count.

But what other cities stand out?

CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, set out to rank the top tech talent markets in the U.S. and Canada. With more than 7.3 million highly skilled tech workers in both countries, the firm wanted to see where people were thriving and measure “each market’s depth, vitality, and attractiveness to companies seeking tech talent and to tech talent seeking employment.”

It considered factors like the total workforce population, diversity, talent pipeline, and degree completion, among other factors.

While the Bay Area did score the highest, plenty of other cities got good scores too.

