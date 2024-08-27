The top 10 cities in America for college graduates to start a career

More than one million college graduates enter the workforce full-time ever year. But for many of them, the question of where to take their first job might quietly be one of life’s most consequential decisions.

“Most new graduates will never relocate to a different metro after establishing their career,” said Jacob Rowden, senior manager of office research at JLL, a professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management.

JLL studied the migration trends of recent graduations to provide insight into the future of U.S. offices.

“By virtue of robust job availability,” Rowden said, “most major office markets are continuing to attract a disproportionate amount of college grads, serving as talent magnets that entice pipelines from nearby metros and other markets entirely.”

Pulling more than a million data points from LinkedIn to understand the market, the company ranked the top 10 cities for graduates to establish careers in 2024.



Check out the top-ranking cities.