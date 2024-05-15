The 10 biggest philanthropists in America

Philanthropy is considered by some to be the cornerstone of a stable and free society, in part because it can help improve people’s lives and provide them with opportunities that may have not been as easily attainable otherwise.

In 2023, the nation’s 50 largest donors gave over $11.9 billion, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, with those donations including efforts to combat antisemitism, support women’s rights, or even further develop AI related tools.

To compile the list, the magazine said it spoke with dozens of charities, philanthropists, and representatives, to find out more about large public donations made last year.

We’ve compiled a list of America’s top 10 donors, their source of wealth, and how much they contributed to their biggest gifts.