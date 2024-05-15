Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The 10 biggest philanthropists in America

Business News

The biggest charitable donors in the U.S. collectively gave almost $12 billion in 2023

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image: AFP (Getty Images)

Philanthropy is considered by some to be the cornerstone of a stable and free society, in part because it can help improve people’s lives and provide them with opportunities that may have not been as easily attainable otherwise.

In 2023, the nation’s 50 largest donors gave over $11.9 billion, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, with those donations including efforts to combat antisemitism, support women’s rights, or even further develop AI related tools.

To compile the list, the magazine said it spoke with dozens of charities, philanthropists, and representatives, to find out more about large public donations made last year.

We’ve compiled a list of America’s top 10 donors, their source of wealth, and how much they contributed to their biggest gifts.

10. Bernard Marcus

  • Wealth Source: Retail, Home Depot Co-founder
  • Total Giving: $233,000,000
  • Biggest Gifts: Marcus Foundation
Image: Getty Images North America (Getty Images)
9. Melinda French Gates

  • Source of Wealth: Technology
  • Total Giving: $249,900,000
  • Biggest Gift: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Image: Anadolu (Getty Images)
8. Pam and Pierre Omidyar

  • Source of Wealth: Technology
  • Total Giving: $264,000,000
  • Biggest Gift: AI Collaborative, Democracy Fund, First Look Media
Screenshot: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
7. Eric and Wendy Schmidt

  • Source of Wealth: Technology
  • Total Giving: $306,300,000
  • Biggest Gift: Eric and Wendy Schmidt Fund for Strategic Innovation; Schmidt Ocean Institute; and Schmidt Family Foundation
Image: Getty Images North America (Getty Images)




6. Franklin Antonio

  • Source of Wealth: Technology
  • Total Giving: $400,000,000
  • Biggest Gift: Science Research, SETI Institute and Summer Science Program
Screenshot: UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering (Getty Images)
5. John and Laura Arnold

  • Source of Wealth: Finance
  • Total Giving: $483,600,000
  • Biggest Gift: Laura and John Arnold Foundation
Image: Hearst Newspapers (Getty Images)
4. Warren Buffett

  • Source of Wealth: Finance
  • Total Giving: $893,305,350
  • Biggest Gift: Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation; Sherwood Foundation; Howard G. Buffett Foundation; NoVo Foundation; and one other group
Image: WireImage (Getty Images)
3. Michael and Susan Dell

  • Source of Wealth: Technology
  • Total Giving: $975,903,850
  • Biggest Gift: Michael and Susan Dell Foundation; Michael and Susan Dell Donor Advised Fund
Image: Corbis Historical (Getty Images)
2. Penny and Phil Knight

  • Source of Wealth: Retail; Manufacturing
  • Total Giving: $1,242,253,250
  • Biggest Gift: Knight Foundation; 1803 Fund; donor-advised fund; U. of Oregon Foundation; and other groups
Image: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)
1. Michael Bloomberg

  • Source of Wealth: Media
  • Total Giving: $3,000,000,000
  • Biggest Gift: Arts, education, environment, public health, and programs aimed at improving city governments around the world
Image: Getty Images North America (Getty Images)
