News

Toyota’s bet on hybrids is paying off big

Stellar growth in sales of hybrid cars, far outpacing its growth in EVs, has bolstered the Japanese automaker’s sales in the U.S.

By
Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A photo of a silver Toyota Prius Prime with the TMS banner.
Photo: Toyota

After all the talk of dwindling sales at EV makers like Tesla and Chinese rival BYD, Toyota must be glad it maintained its focus on hybrid power rather than going all in on batteries. Now, the bet looks to be paying off as stellar growth in sales of hybrid cars has bolstered the Japanese automaker’s sales in the U.S.

Suggested Reading

Amazon needs to stay 'the world's largest startup,' CEO says
Egg prices just hit a record high
Apple flew more than a million iPhones out of India on cargo planes to beat tariffs, report says
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Amazon needs to stay 'the world's largest startup,' CEO says
Egg prices just hit a record high
Apple flew more than a million iPhones out of India on cargo planes to beat tariffs, report says
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Sales of Toyota cars in the U.S. rose 23 percent through March and sales for the first three months of 2024 rose 21 percent, reports Automotive News. Booming sales for America’s second-best-selling brand were owed to its impressive growth in the hybrid segment.

Advertisement

Related Content

Toyota is doubling down on hybrid cars
The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds

Related Content

Toyota is doubling down on hybrid cars
The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds

According to figures shared by the company, sales of Toyota’s electrified vehicles were up by 76.4 percent in the three months to the end of March. The growth came after sales of cars like the new Prius Prime, Camry Hybrid, Crown and Rav4 Hybrid, all saw volume increases in the triple digits for the first quarter.

Advertisement

The popularity of hybrids was replicated at sister company Lexus, which also saw its electrified sales increase by more than 60 percent in volume terms. As Automotive News adds:

The Japanese automaker’s collection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen-powered and battery-electric vehicles accounted for over 36 percent of its total sales at both brands in March and for the first quarter.

Advertisement

However, while Toyota may like to lump all its mild-hybrid, plug-in models and battery-powered cars under the “electrified” umbrella, the sales growth was far slower for its fully electric models.

In fact, Toyota’s BZ4X electric car sold just 1,897 units across America between January and March 2024. That figure marks an 11 percent increase over last year, but still falls far short of the impressive EV growth seen by brands like Hyundai and Kia in recent months.

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik’s The Morning Shift.