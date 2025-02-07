Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) reports earnings

In This Story TW +0.75%

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW+0.75% ) has released its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

The company reported total revenue of $1.73 billion, an increase of 29.0% from $1.34 billion in 2023. This growth was driven by higher transaction fees and commissions, which rose by 32.0% to $1.42 billion.

Revenue from subscription fees increased by 16.3% to $288.8 million, while other revenue rose by 17.6% to $13.6 million.

Revenues from the rates asset class increased by 30.1% to $904.9 million, and credit asset class revenues rose by 24.9% to $459.0 million.

Equities revenues saw a 9.3% increase to $104.2 million, and money markets revenues grew by 82.9% to $115.2 million.

Market data revenues increased by 25.5% to $118.0 million.

Operating expenses totaled $1.05 billion, a 25.8% increase from 2023, primarily due to higher employee compensation and benefits, which rose by 28.8% to $592.7 million.

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased by 18.7% to $220.0 million.

Net income was reported at $570.0 million, a 35.9% increase from $419.5 million in 2023.

The company reported an effective tax rate of 24.4% for 2024, compared to 23.4% in 2023.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 20.0% increase from the 2024 quarterly dividend.

The company completed its acquisition of Institutional Cash Distributors (ICD) on August 1, 2024, which contributed $43.2 million in revenue post-acquisition.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Tradeweb Markets Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.