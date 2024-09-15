Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Lifestyle

The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL

Travis Kelce is the only player on the list who isn't a quarterback

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Travis Kelce had a busy start to the fall: he watched the US Open, attended a star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios, and was mobbed by eager fans during a date with girlfriend Taylor Swift at the Brooklyn pizza restaurant Lucali, all in just one weekend.

He also played in his first regular season football game of the year. Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27 to 20.

All this activity is sure to rack up quite a bill – but according to recent reports, money is no issue for the three-time Super Bowl winner. Kelce, a tight end, was the only non-quarterback to make Forbes’ list of the highest paid NFL players.

Last May, Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract with the Chiefs – making him the highest paid tight end in the league. But the $17.1 million annual salary alone wasn’t enough to propel Kelce to the top ten. He also pulled in $35 million from off-the-field enterprises, including the New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with brother and retired football player Jason Kelce.

In addition to his podcast and longstanding endorsement deals, Kelce has parlayed his recent stratospheric levels of fame into several new ventures. He will co-host Prime Video’s (AMZN) game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” and has been tapped for acting roles in the TV show “Grotesquerie” and the film “Loose Cannons.”

Continue reading to learn more about the highest-paid athletes in the NFL, according to Forbes.

10. Deshaun Watson

Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: Nick Cammett/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is the tenth-highest paid NFL player. He earns $46 million on the field and $1 million off the field.

9. Aaron Rodgers

Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images (Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the ninth-highest paid NFL player. He earns $38.2 million on the field and $9 million off the field.

8. Russell Wilson

Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is the eighth-highest paid NFL player. He earns $39 million on the field and $10 million off the field.

7. Travis Kelce

Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the seventh-highest paid NFL player. He earns $17 million on the field and $35 million off the field.

6. Kirk Cousins

Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: Todd Kirkland (Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is the sixth-highest paid NFL player. He earns $62.5 million on the field and $2.5 million off the field.

5. Justin Herbert

Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: Harry How/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the fifth-highest paid NFL player. He earns $56.6 million on the field and $10 million off the field.

4. Joe Burrow

Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: Jason Mowry/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the fourth-highest paid NFL player. He earns $65.7 million on the field and $4 million off the field.

3. Jordan Love

Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is the third-highest paid NFL player. He earns $79 million on the field and $1.5 million off the field.

2. Patrick Mahomes

Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the second-highest paid NFL player. He earns $56 million on the field and $25 million off the field.

1. Jared Goff

Image for article titled The 10 highest-paid players in the NFL
Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is the highest paid NFL player. He earns $80.6 million on the field and $5 million off the field.

