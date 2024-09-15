Travis Kelce had a busy start to the fall: he watched the US Open, attended a star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios, and was mobbed by eager fans during a date with girlfriend Taylor Swift at the Brooklyn pizza restaurant Lucali, all in just one weekend.

He also played in his first regular season football game of the year. Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27 to 20.

All this activity is sure to rack up quite a bill – but according to recent reports, money is no issue for the three-time Super Bowl winner. Kelce, a tight end, was the only non-quarterback to make Forbes’ list of the highest paid NFL players.

Last May, Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract with the Chiefs – making him the highest paid tight end in the league. But the $17.1 million annual salary alone wasn’t enough to propel Kelce to the top ten. He also pulled in $35 million from off-the-field enterprises, including the New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with brother and retired football player Jason Kelce.

In addition to his podcast and longstanding endorsement deals, Kelce has parlayed his recent stratospheric levels of fame into several new ventures. He will co-host Prime Video’s (AMZN) game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” and has been tapped for acting roles in the TV show “Grotesquerie” and the film “Loose Cannons.”

