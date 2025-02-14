Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) reports earnings

In This Story TMQ +3.20%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ+3.20% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024. filing

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The filing reports a net loss of $8.6 million for the year, a decrease from the $15.0 million net loss reported in the previous fiscal year. The decrease in net loss is attributed to a reduction in the share of losses from Ambler Metals, the company's joint venture with South32, and a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Trilogy Metals holds a 50% interest in Ambler Metals, which manages the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP) in Alaska. The UKMP includes the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and the Bornite copper project. Ambler Metals reported expenditures of $4.6 million on salaries, professional fees, and mineral property expenses, excluding costs related to the Ambler Access Project.

Advertisement

The Ambler Access Project faced setbacks when the Bureau of Land Management issued a Record of Decision in June 2024, denying the application for a right-of-way grant. The decision was part of a 'No Action' alternative, which has been contested by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA).

Advertisement

Trilogy Metals' cash position at the end of the fiscal year was reported at $25.8 million, with an approved budget for corporate activities set at $3.1 million for fiscal 2025. The company plans to focus on maintaining mineral claims, community affairs, and asset management.

Advertisement

The company's exploration and development activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Trilogy Metals US, and are focused on the Ambler Mining District in Alaska. The district hosts a number of mineralized occurrences within a 100-kilometer-long volcanogenic massive sulfide belt.

Trilogy Metals continues to face challenges related to the permitting and development of access infrastructure, which are critical to the advancement of its projects. The company is monitoring developments related to the Ambler Access Project and is engaged in discussions with stakeholders to resolve access issues.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Trilogy Metals Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.