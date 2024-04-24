How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The 11 vehicles that cost the most money to fill up on gas, according to Consumer Reports

Cars

The 11 vehicles that cost the most money to fill up on gas, according to Consumer Reports

Spoiler alert, there aren’t any sedans or crossovers on this list

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Ford Expedition
Photo: Ford

When it comes to actually saving money on gas, you’re going to be better off in the long run buying the most fuel-efficient vehicle that you can. If it also happens to cost a lot to fill up, who cares? The amount of money you spend in a year is much more important than how much it costs to fill up at the pump. All that really means is that you bought a car with a big gas tank.

And yet, for some reason, people continue to care. It’s irrational, but at the same time, we sort of get it. You might not be saving any money in a car that you put $50 in every two weeks compared to a car you spend $100 filling up once a month, but 100 is a much bigger number than 50, so it feels worse at the time.

Whether you’re just morbidly curious or are legitimately shopping for the biggest vehicle you can find with the smallest possible gas tank, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of the vehicles that are the most expensive to fill up. To arrive at its conclusions, CR used $3.68 per gallon as the price of gas since that was the national average for regular on April 22, 2024, and range estimates were calculated using CR’s real-world testing.

So let’s see who the losers and the bigger losers turned out to be. Spoiler alert, there aren’t any sedans or crossovers on this list.

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota Sequoia
Photo: Toyota

Fuel capacity: 22.5 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 405 miles

Cost to fill tank: $83

Chevrolet Tahoe

Chevrolet Tahoe
Photo: Chevrolet

Fuel capacity: 24 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 408 miles

Cost to fill tank: $88

Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado
Photo: Chevrolet

Fuel capacity: 24 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 408 miles

Cost to fill tank: $88

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac Escalade
Photo: Cadillac

Fuel capacity: 24 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 384 miles

Cost to fill tank: $88

Ram 1500

Ram 1500
Photo: Ram

Fuel capacity: 26 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 442 miles

Cost to fill tank: $96

Nissan Titan

Nissan Titan
Photo: Nissan

Fuel capacity: 26 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 416 miles

Cost to fill tank: $96

Infiniti QX80

Infiniti QX80
Photo: Infiniti

Fuel capacity: 26 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 390 miles

Cost to fill tank: $96

Nissan Armada

Nissan Armada
Photo: Nissan

Fuel capacity: 26 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 364 miles

Cost to fill tank: $96

Chevrolet Suburban

Chevrolet Suburban
Photo: Chevrolet

Fuel capacity: 28 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 448 miles

Cost to fill tank: $103

Ford Expedition

Ford Expedition
Photo: Ford

Fuel capacity: 27.8 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 445 miles

Cost to fill tank: $102

Toyota Tundra

Toyota Tundra
Photo: Toyota

Fuel capacity: 32.2 gallons

CR’s estimated range: 547 miles

Cost to fill tank: $118

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

