The 11 vehicles that cost the most money to fill up on gas, according to Consumer Reports

When it comes to actually saving money on gas, you’re going to be better off in the long run buying the most fuel-efficient vehicle that you can. If it also happens to cost a lot to fill up, who cares? The amount of money you spend in a year is much more important than how much it costs to fill up at the pump. All that really means is that you bought a car with a big gas tank.

And yet, for some reason, people continue to care. It’s irrational, but at the same time, we sort of get it. You might not be saving any money in a car that you put $50 in every two weeks compared to a car you spend $100 filling up once a month, but 100 is a much bigger number than 50, so it feels worse at the time.

Whether you’re just morbidly curious or are legitimately shopping for the biggest vehicle you can find with the smallest possible gas tank, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of the vehicles that are the most expensive to fill up. To arrive at its conclusions, CR used $3.68 per gallon as the price of gas since that was the national average for regular on April 22, 2024, and range estimates were calculated using CR’s real-world testing.

So let’s see who the losers and the bigger losers turned out to be. Spoiler alert, there aren’t any sedans or crossovers on this list.