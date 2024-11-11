Donald Trump could pick his Treasury Secretary this week. Here are 9 leading candidates

Donald Trump is still narrowing his picks for Treasury Secretary, a high-level cabinet position that he’s looking to a slate of current and former finance industry executives to fill.



Trump is reportedly still interviewing a slew of candidates for the Treasury position his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. While the president-elect has filled out much of his cabinet and other leadership positions within his incoming administration, the Treasury role remains empty as political jockeying has given the president cold feet, according to reports from The New York Times and Bloomberg.

“President-elect Trump will begin making decisions on who will serve in his second administration soon,” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt previously told Bloomberg. “Those decisions will be announced when they are made.”

In the weeks since his election, Trump has already tapped Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for Secretary of State; former Immigration Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan as the “border czar”; New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as nominee for ambassador to the United Nations; and Susie Wiles as chief of staff, the first woman ever appointed to the role.

Former adviser Stephen Miller was also named deputy chief of policy, attorney Lee Zeldin was picked to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Florida Rep. Mike Waltz was tapped national security adviser, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was selected to run the Department of Homeland Security.

