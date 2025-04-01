Trump's new tariffs may hike car prices. Here are some of the most affordable autos

It looks like the Trump administration is about to make companies pay a lot more to import their vehicles and parts into the U.S. That’s likely going to drive up prices for Americans looking for new cars.

It’s “becoming crystal clear this tariff/U.S. policy will cause pure chaos to the global auto industry and will raise the prices of a typical car to a U.S. consumer by $5k to $10k out of the gates,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a Monday note.

No automaker is expected to be excluded from paying President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which will add 25% duties to every vehicle — and later vehicle parts — that companies send to the U.S.

Ferrari (RACE) , for its part, has already announced that most of its models will cost more for U.S. buyers.

That’s where Cars.com comes in. The online vehicle retailer on Tuesday released its 2025 report on affordable autos, which ranks the best-value, new vehicles on the market. Here are those models.