Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Trump's new tariffs may hike car prices. Here are some of the most affordable autos

Autos

Cars.com gamed out the most affordable, new vehicles up for grabs

By
William Gavin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Brand new KIA cars are displayed on the sales lot at Serramonte Kia on March 26, 2025, in Colma, California. President Donald Trump has announced all imported vehicles and parts will be subject to new tariffs.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

It looks like the Trump administration is about to make companies pay a lot more to import their vehicles and parts into the U.S. That’s likely going to drive up prices for Americans looking for new cars.

It’s “becoming crystal clear this tariff/U.S. policy will cause pure chaos to the global auto industry and will raise the prices of a typical car to a U.S. consumer by $5k to $10k out of the gates,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a Monday note.

No automaker is expected to be excluded from paying President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which will add 25% duties to every vehicle — and later vehicle parts — that companies send to the U.S.

Ferrari (RACE), for its part, has already announced that most of its models will cost more for U.S. buyers.

That’s where Cars.com comes in. The online vehicle retailer on Tuesday released its 2025 report on affordable autos, which ranks the best-value, new vehicles on the market. Here are those models.

The Best Subcompact Car

The 2025 Nissan Versa
Image: Nissan Motor Co.

Cars.com recommends buyers looking for a new subcompact car look to the 2025 Nissan (NSANY) Versa SV, which starts at just $20,490. The Vera SV is the middle-trim offered by Nissan, adding a few features that the base Versa lacks. That includes heated mirrors, alloy wheels, and blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning systems.

Find out more on Consumer Reports and Edmunds.

The Best Compact Car

The 2025 Nissan Sentra
Image: Nissan Motor Co.

The 2025 Nissan Sentra is a cheap, affordable compact that consumers should look into, according to Cars.com. The website recommends the base “S” trim, which starts at $21,590.

Find out more on Consumer Reports and Edmunds.

The Best Subcompact SUV

The 2025 Chevrolet Trax
Image: Chevrolet

Looking for a new subcompact SUV? Check out the 2025 Chevrolet (GM) Trax, says Cars.com.

The website recommends buyers try out the Trax “LS,” paired with Chevy’s Driver Confidence Package, a $950 add-on that comes with a slew of driver assistance features, including rear park assist and rear cross-traffic alert. The Trax starts at $21,795.

Find out more on Consumer Reports and Edmunds.

The Best Compact SUV

The 2025 Ford Escape
Image: Ford Motor Co.

Cars.com recommends the 2025 Ford (F) Escape Active, the cheapest trim offered by Ford. The Escape Active starts at $29,150, several hundred dollars cheaper than the ST-Line and more than $8,000 cheaper than the Escape plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Find out more on Consumer Reports and Edmunds.

The Best Mid-Size SUV

The 2025 Kia Sorento
Image: Kia America

The 2025 Kia Sorento LX is Cars.com’s pick for a mid-size SUV. The Sorento LX starts at $31,990, making it the cheapest trim available, but without some of the features its pricier alternatives come with. The next-cheapest model, the $34,890 MSRP S, comes with highway driving assist, dual-zone climate control, and a few other features.

Find out more on Consumer Reports and Edmunds.

The Best Compact Pickup

The 2025 Ford Maverick
Image: Ford Motor Co.

The 2025 Ford Maverick XL is Car.com’s pick for the best affordable compact pickup trucks. Specifically, that’s the XL pickup equipped with a 2.5L hybrid engine, front-wheel drive, and the $795 CoPilot 360 extra package, which includes adaptive cruise control and other features. The Maverick XL starts at $26,995, making it the cheapest available trim.

Find out more on Consumer Reports and Edmunds.

The Best Mid-Size Pickup

The 2025 Nissan Frontier
Image: Nissan Motor Co.

The 2025 Nissan Frontier S is Car.com’s choice for an affordable mid-size pickup and starts at $32,050, a few hundred dollars cheaper than the “SV” trim. Car.com recommends consumers opt for the 2X2 drivetrain and a King Cab chassis, as opposed to the 4x4 drivetrain and Crew Cab chassis.

Find out more on Consumer Reports and Edmunds.

The Best Full-Size Pickup

The 2025 F-150
Image: Ford Motor Co.

The 2025 Ford-150 XL is the full-size pickup that delivers the best bang for your buck, according to Cars.com. That trim starts at $38,810, more than $3,000 cheaper than the F-150 STX.

Cars.com recommends buyers equip their truck with a 4x2 drivetrain, a 2.7L V6 engine, and the 6.5' SuperCab, one of three configurations available for the F-150. That brings the MSRP up to $41,760 and the estimated net price to about $44,450, according to Ford’s online configurator. Still, bigger pickups are less safe for pedestrians and drivers of smaller vehicles, according to Consumer Reports.

Find out more on Consumer Reports and Edmunds.

The Best EV

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6
Image: Hyundai Motor North America

The 2025 Hyundai (HYMTF) Ioniq 6 is Cars.com’s pick for most affordable electric vehicle. Specifically, Cars.com picked out the standard edition version of the mid-size car, which has a starting price of $42,800, according to Hyundai. The Rear-wheel drive Ioniq, which Cars.com recommends, has an estimated 240 miles of range.

Find out more on Consumer Reports and Edmunds.

