Donald Trump Jr., co-founder of World Liberty Financial, during the Token2049 conference in Singapore, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Trump family is eyeing a fresh expansion of their crypto universe.

World Liberty Financial, an arm of the Trump family's crypto venture established last fall, is poised to introduce a crypto debit card either at the end of this year or the start of 2026.

"We’ll be rolling out a pilot program here in the next quarter, and that debit card will either be live Q4 or Q1 26," CEO Zack Witkoff said at a crypto conference in Singapore. He added that the debit card will be a "bridge" between crypto assets and daily spending.

President Donald Trump earlier this year promised to "end the war on crypto," dropping some major enforcement cases against crypto firms like Coinbase. He launched a memecoin just before his January inauguration and signed the first stablecoin regulatory law over the summer, the first major bipartisan law regulating crypto tokens.

Critics argue that the president is profiting off his family's ties to digital assets. For its part, the White House has argued that there is no conflict of interest at stake since Trump’s assets are in a blind trust handled by his adult children.

Still, the president's name was invoked at the conference. "My father was the first guy to run as sort of a pro-crypto president," Donald Trump Jr. said at the crypto conference.

World Liberty launched a crypto token at the start of September known as $WLFI, which had a lukewarm start in open trading.

Witkoff also said the company is exploring the possibility of further digitizing other sectors of finance. "Whether it comes to tokenising some of these asset classes like real estate, oil and gas, etc., we're looking at actively tokenising that ourselves," he said.