11 stocks that are soaring after Trump's election win — and why they're up

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Markets

It's not just Tesla and Trump Media stock. Sectors getting a boost include banking, private prisons, cryptocurrency, and non-renewable energy

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House has boosted some industrial sectors he has historically championed and others he advocated for during his campaign.

It’s no surprise that Tesla (TSLA) stock has been soaring since Trump’s victory given Elon Musk’s endorsement and closeness to the president-elect in recent months. In the same vein, Trump Media (DJT), the social media platform founded by the former president, is on the rise following his victory.

But Tesla and Trump Media shares aren’t the only ones expected to appreciate following Trump’s victory. Other sectors likely to benefit include banking, private prisons, cryptocurrency, and the non-renewable energy industry.

Here’s a look at stocks poised to thrive in a Trump 2.0 era.

Banking stock: JPMorgan Chase

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: Mike Kemp (Getty Images)

Shares of JPMorgan (JPM) have seen significant growth since Election Day, fueled by investor optimism that Trump’s return to the White House will usher in a period of reduced regulation.

The former and now-future president has long pushed for scaling back regulations across industries. For banks, that will ease what had been growing concerns over antitrust scrutiny and looming capital requirements that have slowed both potential investment banking and lending revenues.

During his campaign, Trump promised to cut the corporate tax rate from 21% to as low as 15%. Moreover, he pledged to remove Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on his first day in office.

Currently, JPMorgan (JPM) shares are trading at $240, reflecting an increase of more than 9% over the past week and a nearly 40% rise for the year so far.

Banking stock: Morgan Stanley

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: Mike Kemp (Getty Images)

Morgan Stanley (MS) shares have surged following Trump’s victory, driven by expectations of increased bank deregulation.

Currently, the stock (MS) is trading at $132, reflecting a 14% gain over the past week and a nearly 40% rise year-to-date.

Banking stock: Capital One

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: Sundry Photography (Getty Images)

A more lenient approach from Trump’s antitrust regulators could pave the way for a wave of deals that seemed uncertain under the current regulatory environment. Reuters has suggested that banks may benefit from faster approval timelines in the M&A landscape.

Shares of credit card companies, like Capital One (COF), surged on optimism that a proposed merger with Discover Financial Services (DFS) could finally move forward under Trump’s leadership, as it has previously faced regulatory hurdles.

Currently, Capital One (COF) stock is trading at $189, reflecting a 17% gain over the past week and a nearly 43% rise year-to-date.

Banking stock: Discover Financial Services

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images)

Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS) have been surging since Trump’s win, hoping for a smooth merger with Capital One (COF).

Currently, Discover (DFS) stock is trading at $180, reflecting a 20% gain over the past week and over 60% rise year-to-date.

Private prison stock: Geo Group

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK (Getty Images)

Shares of GEO Group Inc., a company specializing in the management of private prisons and detention centers, are climbing amid expectations that Trump’s policies will lead to increased detention of migrants entering the country illegally.

Late Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump announced that Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a proponent of the “zero tolerance” policy, will serve as his administration’s “border czar.”

Currently, Geo Group (GEO) stock is trading at $26, reflecting an 81% gain over the past week and over 144% rise year-to-date.

Private prison stock: CoreCivic

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: GUILLERMO ARIAS (Getty Images)

Shares of private prison company CoreCivic are surging post-election, as investors anticipate that a Trump administration will enforce stricter policies on immigrants entering the country illegally, driving demand for detention facilities.

Currently, CoreCivic (CXW) stock is trading at $23, reflecting a 78% gain over the past week and over 65% rise year-to-date.

Crypto stock: MicroStrategy

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: CFOTO (Getty Images)

This year, Trump emerged as a pro-crypto leader and pledged to create a Bitcoin reserve. The fact that crypto companies are thriving after his victory is not surprising.

On Monday, business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced it spent the first weeks of November accumulating Bitcoin. Between October 31 and November 10, the company purchased 27,200 Bitcoin for approximately $2.03 billion, at an average price of $74,463 per Bitcoin. This latest acquisition brings MicroStrategy’s total holdings to 279,420 Bitcoin, valued at nearly $24 billion at current market prices.

Currently, MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is trading at $340, reflecting a 45% gain over the past week and a 396% rise year-to-date.

Crypto stock: Coinbase

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Coinbase (COIN), the largest crypto exchange in the U.S., was one of the leading crypto companies advocating for a crypto-friendly government. Following the confirmation of Trump’s victory, CEO Brian Armstrong took to X to share data indicating that the upcoming Senate and House of Representatives will have a majority pro-crypto congresspeople.

Currently, Coinbase (COIN) stock is trading at $324, reflecting a 74% gain over the past week and a 106% rise year-to-date.

Crypto stock: MARA Holdings

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

During his speech at the Bitcoin conference, Trump said Bitcoin “is the steel of the future,” and he wants it to be “mined, minted, and made” on American soil. He met with executives from prominent crypto mining firms, listening to their challenges and discussing ways to enhance the industry’s growth.

This pro-crypto stance has sent a surge of optimism through the industry, especially among major crypto mining companies like MARA Holdings Inc. (formerly Marathon Digital Holdings) (MARA).

Currently, MARA Holdings (MARA) stock is trading at $25, reflecting a 56% gain over the past week and a 9% rise year-to-date.

Non-renewable energy stock: EQT

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: DIMITRIS KAPANTAIS (Getty Images)

It is generally expected that Trump will favor policies that would benefit American oil companies. Non-renewable energy stocks, which provide services to the oil and energy industry, performed well after his victory.

EQT (EQT), a natural gas producer that engages in hydrocarbon exploration and pipeline transport, has surged since Trump’s win. Currently, EQT (EQT) stock is trading at $44, reflecting a 44% gain over the past week and a 13% rise year-to-date.

Non-renewable energy stock: Baker Hughes

Image for article titled 11 stocks that are soaring after Trump&#39;s election win — and why they&#39;re up
Photo: Ben Montgomery (Getty Images)

Baker Hughes (BKR) (BKR), an energy technology company, also surged after Trump’s victory in the election. Currently, Baker Hughes (BKR) is trading at $44, up 10% over the last week and up over 30% for the year so far.

