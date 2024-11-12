11 stocks that are soaring after Trump's election win — and why they're up

Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House has boosted some industrial sectors he has historically championed and others he advocated for during his campaign.

It’s no surprise that Tesla (TSLA) stock has been soaring since Trump’s victory given Elon Musk’s endorsement and closeness to the president-elect in recent months. In the same vein, Trump Media (DJT), the social media platform founded by the former president, is on the rise following his victory.

But Tesla and Trump Media shares aren’t the only ones expected to appreciate following Trump’s victory. Other sectors likely to benefit include banking, private prisons, cryptocurrency, and the non-renewable energy industry.

Here’s a look at stocks poised to thrive in a Trump 2.0 era.