Trump wants Fed Chair Jerome Powell out. Here are 5 contenders who could replace him

President Donald Trump has sent markets reeling with his broadsides against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in recent days. Trump branded him a “loser” and has mused publicly about firing him — even though doing so is legally questionable at best.

Still, Trump’s advisers are studying the possibility of ousting the central bank chief, while others are warning Trump that doing so would cause far more market upheaval.

Who might take the helm at the world’s biggest bank? Names are already being bandied about by economists and, yes, oddsmakers. On the betting website Kalshi, traders are placing bets on who Trump will nominate next to lead the world’s most powerful central bank. The platform currently gives a one-in-four chance that Powell will leave the position before year’s end — despite the legal and institutional hurdles of a Trump firing.

Here are some of the nominees to replace Powell, whether it’s soon or when his term ends in 2026, at which point Trump can nominate a successor.