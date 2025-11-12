Markets have been on a roll, but President Donald Trump’s relationship with Wall Street has been a bit more strained lately. So he’s having bank bosses over for dinner.

Trump will reportedly host JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Nasdaq boss Adena Friedman, and Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon at the White House on Wednesday, as he tries to get executives behind some of his more controversial policies.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Morgan Stanley chief Ted Pick will also be there, according to Bloomberg and CBS reports. The president’s daily public schedule includes a private dinner in the White House’s State Dining Room.

While Trump’s plans to cut regulations and slash taxes were supported by Wall Street during last year’s campaign, some of his moves since entering office have drawn criticism from finance chiefs. Those include his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who he has called “boneheaded” and “clueless,” prompting concerns about the central bank’s independence.

“I think the independence of the Fed is absolutely critical,” Dimon said in a July call with reporters. “Playing around with the Fed can have adverse consequences, the absolute opposite of what you might be hoping for.” More recently though, Dimon suggested he was not worried that the Fed would lose that independence.

Meanwhile, Trump’s tariffs have fueled stock market volatility and price increases more broadly across the consumer economy. Fink said in March that “nationalistic policies and trade barriers will stoke inflation rather than contain it.”

And the administration’s clampdown on immigration, partly by raising the cost of H-1B visas, has given big employers labor supply headaches. Banks have reportedly been speeding up hiring in India, to which many of the skilled worker visas usually go, in response.

Trump also ordered regulators to probe what he described as banks’ “ideological bias,” accusing lenders of freezing out conservatives. Many of the country’s biggest financial firms have denied that charge.

The president's recent meetings with tech and manufacturing executives produced corporate pledges worth billions of dollars in U.S. investment. At a September dinner, Apple’s Tim Cook announced plans to expand chip-sourcing and assembly in Arizona, while Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg committed to open new data center facilities tied to artificial intelligence projects.