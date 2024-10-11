Markets

Trump Media stock is up 50% so far this month

The company behind Donald Trump's Truth Social is on a hot streak as the presidential election nears an end

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Close-up of Donald Trump in a navy coat and red tie against a black background
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
In This Story
MORN+4.01%

Trump Media & Technology Group stock is on a major winning streak.

So far in October, shares of Trump Media, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s right-wing social media platform Truth Social, have climbed 50%. That has erased some of the heavy losses the company faced in recent months.

Suggested Reading

The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
What Meta stands to lose if the FTC wins
7 universities at risk of losing billions in funding under Trump — and how they're responding
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
What Meta stands to lose if the FTC wins
7 universities at risk of losing billions in funding under Trump — and how they're responding
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

Donald Trump's Truth Social could go public soon — giving Trump a $3 billion stake
Is the end of Donald Trump’s Truth Social in sight?

Shares opened up 8% on Friday, trading at $26.14 — the highest level since August. And the stock is up big since hitting lows of around $12 in late September.

Advertisement

Related Content

Donald Trump's Truth Social could go public soon — giving Trump a $3 billion stake
Is the end of Donald Trump’s Truth Social in sight?

Trump Media has been widely considered a “meme stock” or “affinity stock,” with shares trading largely on sentiment about the former president by retail and individual investors, regardless of the company’s actual operating results or prospects.

Advertisement

“It’s purchasing his brand,” John Rekenthaler, vice president of research at Morningstar (MORN+4.01%), previously told Quartz. He warned that the company’s stock could “go to zero” or close to it if Trump loses the presidential election.

Advertisement

Trump Media itself has said in regulatory filings that its “success depends in part on the popularity of its brand and the reputation and popularity” of Trump and that “adverse reactions to publicity relating to [Trump], or the loss of his services, could adversely affect TMTG’s revenues and results of operations.”

In some ways, Trump Media stock has become a proxy for the Republican presidential candidate’s election odds. While several national polls have shown Vice President Kamala Harris slightly leading Trump in the November election, prediction market platform Polymarket has placed the odds of Trump winning at 55%, with Harris’ odds at 44%.

Advertisement

Trump is a majority shareholder of Trump Media, holding roughly 57% of the company’s stock — and he has said he has no plans to let go of his holdings. His stake is valued at upward of $2.5 billion as of Friday.

Late last month, United Atlantic Ventures, a firm created by two of Truth Social’s co-founders, sold almost its entire stake in the company at the end of last month’s six-month share lock-up period.