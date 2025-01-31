What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Trump's Medicaid freeze, Ozempic for kidney disease, and 23andMe for sale: Pharma news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Pharma

Trump's Medicaid freeze, Ozempic for kidney disease, and 23andMe for sale: Pharma news roundup

Plus, a LinkedIn co-founder just launched an AI drug startup, and Big Pharma raised prices on over 800 drugs

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Trump&#39;s Medicaid freeze, Ozempic for kidney disease, and 23andMe for sale: Pharma news roundup
Graphic: Images: Caiaimage/Agnieszka Wozniak, Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor, Bloomberg / Contributor, Catherine McQueen

President Donald Trump’s move to freeze federal funding for a massive number of government programs impacted Medicaid payment systems across the country, briefly locking 72 million Americans out of their health insurance Tuesday. Novo Nordisk said this week that its diabetes drug Ozempic was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first GLP-1 treatment for chronic kidney disease. 23andMe (ME), the company that popularized consumer genetic testing, announced this week that it is once again exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a potential sale of the company.

Advertisement

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

The Trump administration promises ‘greater transparency’ in drug price negotiations

The Trump administration promises ‘greater transparency’ in drug price negotiations

Pharmacist filling prescription in pharmacy.
Pharmacist filling prescription in pharmacy.
Image: Caiaimage/Agnieszka Wozniak (Getty Images)

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said on Wednesday that it would seek “greater transparency” in drug price negotiations under President Donald Trump’s administration. The statement follows criticism from the pharmaceutical industry regarding the program. “As the second cycle begins under the Trump Administration, CMS is committed to incorporating lessons learned to date from the program and to considering opportunities to bring greater transparency in the Negotiation Program,” the agency said in a statement.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

23andMe might sell itself as it runs out of money

23andMe might sell itself as it runs out of money

Sign with logo on facade of personal genomics company 23andMe in Mountain View, California, October 28, 2018.
Sign with logo on facade of personal genomics company 23andMe in Mountain View, California, October 28, 2018.
Image: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)

23andMe, the company that popularized consumer genetic testing, announced Tuesday that it is once again exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a potential sale of the company or a restructuring. In a press release on Tuesday, the company said it needs additional liquidity to fund its operations and that “management has determined that there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

The FDA just approved Ozempic for kidney disease

The FDA just approved Ozempic for kidney disease

Novo Nordisk A/S Ozempic brand semaglutide medication arranged at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Novo Nordisk A/S Ozempic brand semaglutide medication arranged at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced today that its blockbuster drug Ozempic was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first GLP-1 treatment for chronic kidney disease among people with type 2 diabetes. The popular diabetes drug can now be used to reduce the risk of kidney disease worsening, kidney failure, and death due to heart disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Trump Medicaid freeze seems to lock 72 million Americans out of their health insurance

Trump Medicaid freeze seems to lock 72 million Americans out of their health insurance

Hospital hallway corridor lined with medical equipment.
Hospital hallway corridor lined with medical equipment.
Image: Catherine McQueen (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s move to freeze federal funding for a massive number of government programs seems to have impacted Medicaid payment systems across the country, potentially locking 72 million Americans out of their health insurance. Several lawmakers took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to confirm that their state’s Medicaid payment systems have been shut off. “The White House is aware of the Medicaid website portal outage. We have confirmed no payments have been affected — they are still being processed and sent,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

RFK Jr. is open to lowering drug prices — using a policy championed by Elizabeth Warren

RFK Jr. is open to lowering drug prices — using a policy championed by Elizabeth Warren

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services arrives for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) in the Russell Senate Office Building on December 18, 2024.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services arrives for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) in the Russell Senate Office Building on December 18, 2024.
Image: Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee for health secretary, reportedly expressed openness to seizing drug patents of high-priced drugs as a way to lower prices. Politico reports that Kennedy indicated during a closed-door meeting with Senate Finance Committee staffers that he would consider adopting a proposal championed by progressive lawmakers like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The outlet cited three unnamed sources familiar with the exchange.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

Hims & Hers is making a big bet on a Super Bowl ad

Hims & Hers is making a big bet on a Super Bowl ad

Hims &amp; Hers offers compounded semaglutide for $199 a month.
Hims & Hers offers compounded semaglutide for $199 a month.
Image: Hims & Hers

The millennial-targeted telehealth company Hims & Hers (HIMS) is spending big bucks on its first-ever Super Bowl commercial to hawk its affordable weight-loss treatments. With Super Bowl ads reportedly costing about $7 million for a 30-second spot this year, Hims & Hers likely spent about $14 million for its one-minute commercial.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

Big Pharma has already raised the prices of hundreds of drugs this year

Big Pharma has already raised the prices of hundreds of drugs this year

A variety of prescription drug bottles.
A variety of prescription drug bottles.
Image: Shana Novak (Getty Images)

Pharmaceutical companies have already raised the price of over 800 brand-name prescription drugs this year. The increases apply to list prices before accounting for insurance, rebates to pharmacy benefit managers, or other discounts. This year’s increases reflect a significant increase from Dec. 29 of last year, when drugmakers had shared plans to raise prices on just over 140 brands. More price hikes are also expected to be announced through the end of January, historically the busiest month for drugmakers to make increases.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman just raised $25 million to take on cancer with AI

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman just raised $25 million to take on cancer with AI

Reid Hoffman, partner at Greylock Partners, during the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, May 9, 2024.
Reid Hoffman, partner at Greylock Partners, during the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, May 9, 2024.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

LinkedIn (MSFT) co-founder and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman on Monday launched an AI startup aimed at discovering new treatments for cancer. Manas AI will use a proprietary AI-driven platform to help speed up the drug discovery process, from identifying potential drug candidates with “paradigm-shifting speed and accuracy” all the way to clinical trials, Hoffman said in a press release. The company is initially focusing on treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and lymphoma. Eventually, it intends to target other autoimmune diseases and rare conditions.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

10 / 10