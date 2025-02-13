Money & Markets

Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs could shake up global trading

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memo directing his advisers to draft "reciprocal” trade tariffs on all major U.S. trading partners

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
US President Donald Trump meets with unseen Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025.
US President Donald Trump meets with unseen Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025.
Image: Jim Watson (Getty Images)
In This Story
NYT+0.46%

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum that directs his advisers to draft new “fair and reciprocal” trade tariffs on all major U.S. trading partners.

Suggested Reading

Applied Materials, Palo Alto tumble as their earnings projections disappoint
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Arm is making its first chip — with Meta already waiting in line
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Applied Materials, Palo Alto tumble as their earnings projections disappoint
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Arm is making its first chip — with Meta already waiting in line
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The move, which aims to counter what the president sees as unfair trade practices, upends a decades-long global trading system and could set off heated international trade negotiations.

Advertisement

Related Content

Trump slaps tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, starting a new trade war
Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in

Related Content

Trump slaps tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, starting a new trade war
Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in

“For many years, the United States has been treated unfairly by trading partners, both friend and foe,” the memo says. “This lack of reciprocity is one source of our country’s large and persistent annual trade deficit in goods — closed markets abroad reduce United States exports and open markets at home result in significant imports.”

Advertisement

The new tariffs would factor in not just the tolls other countries impose on U.S. goods, but also foreign subsidies, exchange rates, and taxes on imports — all things Trump argues give other nations an unfair edge.

Advertisement

The tariffs also aim to drive up manufacturing in the United States.

“If you build your product in the United States, there are no tariffs,” Trump said in the Oval Office, according to The New York Times.

Advertisement

The outlet reports, citing a named White House official, that Trump’s nominee for commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and Jamieson Greer, Trump’s pick for trade secretary, along with other advisors, have been tasked with finalizing the specific tariffs. Final numbers could be ready as soon as April 2.

American trade policies including tariffs have, for decades, been set through negotiations at institutions like the World Trade Organization. If Trump’s new tariffs go into effect they would be replacing the old system for a new process that is directed only by the U.S. and its interests.

Advertisement

The new tariffs are likely to spark intense negotiations with economies that rely on exports to the Unites States and even trade wars with governments that decide to retaliate with their own tariffs.