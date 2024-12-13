Trump's $1 billion promise, an anti-woke FTC, and tariffs loom: Politics news roundup

President-elect Donald Trump continues to celebrate his election victory and fill out his next administration.

On Thursday, he was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year as he rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bill, just a day after he made a massive $1 billion promise to wealthy investors and corporations. He’s also named the next head of the Federal Trade Commission, adding another anti-Big Tech antitrust official to his roster.

That may be part of why Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made some inroads with Trump, with the corporation donating some cash to his inauguration fund. Google’s (GOOGL) CEO also reportedly made the trip to Mar-a-Lago Thursday to meet with the next president.

Catch up on that news and more — including Elon Musk’s potential conflicts of interest, the impact of Trump’s big tariff threats, and the “crypto capital” — in this week’s roundup.