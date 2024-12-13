DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Trump's $1 billion promise, an anti-woke FTC, and tariffs loom: Politics news roundup

Politics & Government

Trump's $1 billion promise, an anti-woke FTC, and tariffs loom: Politics news roundup

Plus, Meta's million-dollar play, and a bid to make America the world's "crypto capital"

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Trump&#39;s $1 billion promise, an anti-woke FTC, and tariffs loom: Politics news roundup
Graphic: Images: Mario Tama, Chip Somodevilla, David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

President-elect Donald Trump continues to celebrate his election victory and fill out his next administration.

On Thursday, he was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year as he rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bill, just a day after he made a massive $1 billion promise to wealthy investors and corporations. He’s also named the next head of the Federal Trade Commission, adding another anti-Big Tech antitrust official to his roster.

That may be part of why Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made some inroads with Trump, with the corporation donating some cash to his inauguration fund. Google’s (GOOGL) CEO also reportedly made the trip to Mar-a-Lago Thursday to meet with the next president.

Catch up on that news and more — including Elon Musk’s potential conflicts of interest, the impact of Trump’s big tariff threats, and the “crypto capital” — in this week’s roundup.

Trump isn’t backing down from his tariff tough talk: ‘We have to take it seriously’

President-elect Donald Trump is threatening new tariffs on multiple countries as his second term approaches after making tariffs a signature of his 2024 Presidential campaign.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs threats are just that — for now. But businesses could face new costs as soon as next month if he sticks to his guns.

‘Get ready to rock’: Trump promises to expedite permits for anyone investing $1 billion in the U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump points while standing in front of a row of American flags
President-elect Donald Trump’s latest pitch to major corporations and wealthy business leaders: Invest $1 billion in the U.S. and he’ll drastically slash any red tape slowing them down.

Trump’s pick to replace Lina Khan as FTC chair pledges to take on ‘Big Tech’ and ‘wokeness’

Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan has advocated for aggressive antitrust actions against major tech companies. Her successor may follow in her footsteps.
President-elect Donald Trump has picked Commissioner Andrew Ferguson to take over for Lina Khan as the next chair of the Federal Trade Commission, in a blow to major technology firms.

Mark Zuckerberg wants to be on Donald Trump’s good side

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s $1 billion promise, an anti-woke FTC, and tariffs loom: Politics news roundup
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Meta Platforms (META) chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is willing to pay seven figures to win the favor of the incoming Trump administration. — Rocio Fabbro

Donald Trump rings the NYSE opening bell as he’s named Time’s Person of the Year

President-elect Donald Trump rings the New York Stock Exchange bell on Dec. 12.
Photo: New York Stock Exchange

President-elect Donald Trump rang the New York Stock Exchange’s (ICE) opening bell on Thursday, a first for the longtime businessman and two-time presidential election winner.

RFK Jr. says Ozempic and other weight-loss meds can’t replace a healthy lifestyle

US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. departs the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 12, 2024 in New York City. US President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.
Image: David Dee Delgado / Contributor (Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has shed more light on his views on popular weight-loss treatments. — Bruce Gil

The newest Trump Tower will be a hotel in Saudi Arabia — with more projects on the way

President-elect Donald Trump with his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The Trump Organization is bringing a new Trump Tower into the world. But not in the U.S. — this one will be in Saudi Arabia.

Trump says Elon Musk will put America before Tesla or SpaceX

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the U.S. Capitol Building for a meeting with Congressional Republicans interested in his Department of Government Efficiency.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump says there aren’t any potential conflicts of interest that come with Elon Musk leading a group scrutinizing the same federal agencies that regulate his companies.

Donald Trump plans to ‘make America the crypto capital of the world,’ Eric Trump says

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s $1 billion promise, an anti-woke FTC, and tariffs loom: Politics news roundup
Photo: Peter Summers (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump plans to make America a leader in the cryptocurrency space, through investments and “sensible” regulations. — Rocio Fabbro

Trump is fueling big optimism for small businesses

President-elect Donald Trump
Photo: Allison Robbert-Pool (Getty Images)

Small businesses are more optimistic now than they have been at any point over the last almost four years as President-elect Donald Trump heads into office, according to a new survey.

Trump says he won’t fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell — or back down from tariff threats

President-elect Donald Trump
Photo: Oleg Nikishin (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump isn’t planning on firing Jerome Powell, despite his past criticism of the Federal Reserve Chairman.

Trump falsely claims he saved Obamacare from ‘disaster’ — after his attempts to kill it crumbled

President-elect Donald Trump in Greenvale, New York, accepting a FOX Nation Patriot Award.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump has again made the case that he made Obamacare “workable,” as his team continues to work toward a new healthcare plan.

