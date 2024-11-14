Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump's tariffs

Business News

Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump's tariffs

Tariffs would likely translate into significant price hikes across a wide range of everyday goods

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: RYAN COLLERD (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s re-election could spell trouble for retailers and consumers, especially if his proposal to implement major tariffs on imports comes to fruition.

For retailers, these tariffs would likely translate into significant price hikes across a wide range of everyday goods, and consumers would ultimately bear the brunt.

Autozone (AZO) CEO Philip Daniele told investors during the company’s September earnings call that “If we get tariffs, we will pass those tariff costs back to the consumer.” Meanwhile, Home Depot (HD) CFO Richard McPhail told CNBC the retailer was “closely watching” the situation, and exploring alternative sourcing options outside of Asia.

A recent study by the National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts that in the worst-case scenario, average tariffs could soar to over 50% on many products – far higher than the single-digit rates we see today.

Trump’s tariff proposals are sweeping, with a broad 10% to 20% tariff on imports from all nations, alongside a much steeper 60% to 100% tariff specifically targeting goods from China.

The NRF highlights six key product categories most likely to be hit: apparel, toys, furniture, household appliances, footwear, and travel goods. If enacted, these tariffs could cost Americans between $46 billion and $78 billion in lost purchasing power each year. On average, households could pay an additional $7,600 annually, with lower-income consumers feeling the greatest impact.

Everyday items will see sharp price increases. Products like a $40 toaster could increase to $52, while a pair of athletic sneakers may jump from $90 to $116.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 everyday items likely to see significant price hikes due to these tariff increases, along with their current prices and projected costs. Let’s take a look.

$80 Jeans

$80 Jeans

Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

$80 jeans could cost up to $96.

$100 Coats

$100 Coats

Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

$100 coat could cost up to $121.

$1,500 Couch

$1,500 Couch

Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: mrs (Getty Images)

$1,500 couch could cost up to $1,643.

$40 Toaster

$40 Toaster

Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: Connect Images (Getty Images)

$40 toaster could cost up to $52.

$650 Refrigerator

$650 Refrigerator

Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: brizmaker (Getty Images)

A $650 refrigerator could cost up to $852.

$90 athletic shoes

$90 athletic shoes

Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: tibor5 (Getty Images)

$90 athletic shoes could cost up to $116.

$119 women’s purse

$119 women’s purse

Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: Uma Shankar sharma (Getty Images)

$119 women’s purses could cost up to $145.

$200 crib

$200 crib

Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

A $200 baby crib could cost up to $220.

$50 tricycle

$50 tricycle

Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: Garron Nicholls (Getty Images)

$50 tricycle could cost up to $78.

$31 backpack

$31 backpack

Image for article titled Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump&#39;s tariffs
Image: boonchai wedmakawand (Getty Images)

A $31 nylon backpack could cost up to $38.

