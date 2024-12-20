Trump to Europe: Buy more U.S. oil and gas or face 'TARIFFS all the way!!!'

President-elect Donald Trump is again using the “most beautiful word” as a threat against U.S. trade partners.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

In an overnight post on his social media network Truth Social, Trump said he told the European Union that it must lessen “their tremendous deficit with the United States” by buying more oil and gas.

Advertisement

“Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!” he added in the 1 a.m. post.

According to the United States Trade Representative, the country’s goods and services trade deficit with the E.U. was $131.3 billion in 2022. Much of the U.S.’s oil and gas exports already go to the E.U.’s member states, including the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, which alone bought $11.3 billion and $11.4 billion of crude petroleum from the U.S. that year.

Advertisement

The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that the U.S. was Europe’s biggest supplier of liquified natural gas (LNG) in 2023. E.U. data shows that the U.S. was the bloc’s overall biggest recipient of exports and that the U.S. had a trade surplus worth $72 billion.

Read more: Trump isn’t backing down from his tariff tough talk

Trump has pledged to boost domestic oil and gas production, open new land for drilling, and slash regulations. He recently called for fully expedited permits for any company or individual investing $1 billion in the U.S., including for companies focused on drilling. The U.S. is experiencing its 10th consecutive year of volume growth in LNG reports, which are set to hit 86.9 million metric tons.

Advertisement

The E.U. had already been considering ramping up its gas purchases before Trump’s latest threats. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters last month that the bloc is considering buying more from the U.S. to offset its reliance on Russian LNG.

“We still get a lot of LNG from Russia and why not replace it by American LNG, which is cheaper for us and brings down our energy prices,” von der Leyen said.

Advertisement

Trump’s comments came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Trump to discuss a way forward to resolving the Russia-Ukraine War. Scholz was in Brussels on Thursday for the European Council Summit, where leaders discussed the E.U.’s role in global affairs and Trump’s push to limit U.S. support for Ukraine, according to Politico. The war has pushed the E.U. to lower its dependence on Russian LNG exports.

His comments also mark the latest — and likely not the last — threat to slap tariffs on some of the U.S.’s biggest trade partners.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, he has threatened Canada and Mexico, the country’s top trade partners, with 25% tariffs and China with 10% tariffs unless they meet his demands regarding illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. On the campaign trail, he floated general tariffs of up to 20% on imported goods, as well as up to 200% tariffs on vehicles made in Mexico.

During his first administration, Trump levied almost $80 billion worth of new taxes on Americans through tariffs on thousands of products valued at $380 billion in 2018 and 2019, according to the Tax Foundation.

Advertisement

“I’m a big believer in tariffs. I think tariffs are the most beautiful word. I think they’re beautiful. It’s going to make us rich,” Trump said during a recent interview. “Tariffs are a — properly used, are a very powerful tool, not only economically, but also for getting other things outside of economics.”