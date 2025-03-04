Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny
10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs

From avocados to cooking oil, get ready to pay more at the supermarket

By
Kevin Williams
Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

With 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico now a reality, economists predict that prices for some supermarket staples will rise.

“Prices on everything from avocados to tequila are set to rise as new tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico take effect,” says Ram Ganeshan, professor of operations and supply chain at William and Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business.

“With nearly half of U.S. imports of fruits and vegetables coming from Mexico and key products like meat, dairy, and alcoholic beverages imported from both countries, these tariffs will drive up costs across grocery aisles,” Ganeshan says.

Here is a look at some of the products that are most likely to affect consumers’ wallets.

Avocados

Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

That avocado toast in the morning might get more expensive. According to the USDA, 47% of all fruits that came into the U.S. in 2023 did so through Mexico.

Strawberries

Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: Julian Finney (Getty Images)

According trade magazine The Packer, Mexican strawberries make up about 85% of strawberries found in the U.S. Look for prices to rise with the tariffs in place.

Peppers

Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

According to the USDA, 76% of bell peppers that are sold in the U.S. are grown in Mexico, so look for these colorful favorites to cost more.

Nuts

Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

According to Statista, the export value of fruits and nuts from Mexico to the United States amounted to $7.76 billion in 2023. Look for favorites like peanuts, pistachios and walnuts to go up in price.

Beer


Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Mexican import Modelo (BUD) is the top-selling beer brand in the United States. One university professor predicts a 45-cent increase on a six-pack of Corona. And while larger brands might be able get away with smaller increases, smaller craft beers may be hit much harder.

Cooking oil

Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

A large percentage of cooking oil sold in the U.S. is made in Mexico, so expect frying just about anything to become more expensive.

Seafood


Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: Elisabetta Zavoli (Getty Images)

According to NOAA Fisheries, the U.S. imported more than 79% of the seafood Americans consumed in 2020. Much of America’s favorite seafood, from cod to tuna to snow crab, comes through Canadian fisheries.

Maple syrup


Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: Kathryn KY Cheng (Getty Images)

Drenching your pancakes with some bliss in a bottle is about to become pricier. Canada produces 71% of the world’s pure maple syrup, 91% of which is produced in Quebec.  

Butter

Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Many dairy products sold in the U.S. come through Canada, Ganeshan says — so look for staples like butter to get more expensive.

Beef


Image for article titled 10 foods that will cost more thanks to tariffs
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

According to Western Producer, an industry trade magazine, 75 percent of Canada’s beef was exported to the United States in 2023. Tariffs on those cross-border burgers, chops, and steaks will be felt in the supermarket.

