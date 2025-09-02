President Donald Trump, center, speaks during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said he would ask the Supreme Court on Wednesday for a fast-track decision to overturn a federal court ruling that invalidated a suite of his country-specific tariffs last week.

"We're asking for an expedited ruling," Trump said at a Tuesday White House news conference. He reiterated a familiar, dire warning that nullifying the existing tariffs will provoke economic chaos in the U.S. and render it a "third-world country."

That followed identical comments earlier in the day. "If that decision would be lost it would be an economic disaster for the United States," Trump said on a conservative radio program hosted by Scott Jennings.

On Friday, a federal court struck down a large portion of Trump's tariff regime as illegal. The ruling found that the president had exceeded his authority in employing a 1970s law to impose sweeping tariffs on dozens of trade partners.

That ruling left intact other tariffs on steel, aluminum, and foreign autos imposed at the conclusion of national security investigations carried out by the Commerce Department, fortifying their legal basis.

The tariffs would be kept until Oct. 14, a decision meant to give the White House time to bring its case to the Supreme Court. A Supreme Court ruling upholding the lower federal court's decision could open the door for U.S. importers to claim refunds, depending on the scope of the ruling.