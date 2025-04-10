From Ray Dalio to Bill Ackman, billionaires and CEOs sound off on Trump's tariff pause

President Donald Trump’s announcement Wednesday that he would pause his sweeping, universal tariffs on almost all countries for 90 days sent shockwaves through the business world and the markets. China remains heavily tariffed: White House officials confirmed Thursday that the effective U.S. tariff rate on Chinese imports is now 145%.

Reactions to the tariff pause from the business world have been varied.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said the president was a brilliant negotiator and that the move was “textbook Art of the Deal” (there has yet to be any actual deal). Spencer Hakimian, the CEO of Tolou Capital Management, described the Trump administration’s trade dealings as a “clown show.”

Markets have been swinging wildly on the news. On Wednesday, after Trump announced his pause, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared almost 3,000 points, the S&P 500 had its biggest gains since 2008, and the Nasdaq notched its best finish since 2001.

But Thursday’s outlook hasn’t been quite so rosy. The Dow was down more than 1,700 points in early-afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were both off more than 5%.

Here’s what some of the biggest names in business have said about Trump’s tariff pause.