Tsakos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) on Thursday reported earnings of $60.6 million in its second quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $1.65 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $221.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $182.6 million.

