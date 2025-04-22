Google, Tesla, Verizon, Lockheed Martin: Stocks to watch today

In This Story GOOGL TSLA VZ LMT WFC

U.S. stocks looked set to open higher Tuesday, clawing back some ground after a brutal Monday selloff. Nasdaq futures rose 0.8%, with the S&P 500 and Dow also in the green.

The rebound follows steep losses to start the week: the Nasdaq sank 2.6%, the S&P 500 dropped 2.4%, and the Dow tumbled nearly 1,000 points. The VIX briefly spiked 14% before closing up nearly 9% — a sign that while peak panic cooled, volatility remains firmly in play. Gold continued its climb, topping $3,500 overnight as investors navigate a tangle of recession risk, political chaos, and inflation fears.

Here are the stocks likely to dominate Tuesday’s news.

Alphabet could be broken up

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) dropped over 2% on Monday after the Justice Department recommended breaking up the company, possibly by forcing it to sell off its Chrome browser. Shares nosed into the green, premarket. Alphabet is set to report earnings on Thursday.

Tesla under pressure ahead of earnings

Tesla (TSLA) reports after the bell, and expectations are low. The stock has fallen over 40% year-to-date, with Wells Fargo (WFC) projecting a Q1 earnings miss on the back of weak deliveries, margin compression, and fading Cybertruck momentum. The firm also cut its 2025 outlook by 16%, citing soft Model Y demand and rising skepticism around speculative projects like the Cybercab and Optimus.

Verizon posts steep subscriber loss

Verizon (VZ) reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $33.49 billion. However, the company experienced a larger-than-anticipated decline in its retail postpaid phone subscriber base, losing 289,000 subscribers compared to analysts’ forecast of a 203,000-subscriber loss.

Despite reaffirming its full-year guidance, Verizon’s shares fell over 2% in premarket trading, likely reflecting investor concerns over subscriber attrition.

Missiles and margins: big defense reports

Before the bell, Northrop Grumman (NOC) reported a 49% decline in first-quarter profit, primarily due to a $477 million charge associated with increased manufacturing costs in its B-21 Raider stealth bomber program. Net income fell to $481 million, or $3.32 per share, from $944 million, or $6.32 per share, a year earlier. Revenue decreased 7% to $9.47 billion. The company reaffirmed its full-year sales forecast despite these issues. Shares fell almost 9% in premarket trading.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) posted a 4% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue, reaching $18 billion, driven by sustained demand for its missile systems and fighter jets amid ongoing global conflicts. Net earnings rose to $1.7 billion, or $7.28 per share, up from $1.5 billion, or $6.39 per share, a year earlier. The company’s annual forecast remains unchanged. The stock was up around 4% before the market open.

RTX (RTX) (formerly Raytheon Technologies) reported first-quarter revenue of $20.3 billion, a 5% increase from the previous year. Adjusted net income rose to $1.99 billion, or $1.47 per share, up from $1.79 billion, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier. Shares were down over 3%, premarket.

GE Aerospace (GE) also reported first-quarter results, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.49 and revenue reaching $9.94 billion, both surpassing analyst expectations. The company maintained its full-year guidance. CEO Larry Culp highlighted strong demand for maintenance services, as airlines extend the use of older aircraft amid delays in new jet deliveries from Boeing (BA) and Airbus. The stock rose nearly 5% before the bell.