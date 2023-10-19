TSMC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $6.67 billion.

The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $17.28 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, TSMC said it expects revenue in the range of $18.8 billion to $19.6 billion.

