TSMC reports earnings tomorrow. Here's what to expect

The chipmaker, which counts Nvidia and Apple as customers, has seen its sales climb in the generative artificial intelligence boom

Britney Nguyen
TSMC logo on office building
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company at Hsinchu Science Park on Sept. 16, 2022, in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Photo: Annabelle Chih (Getty Images)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) (TSMC) is expected to beat revenue expectations for the third quarter when it reports quarterly earnings Thursday.

Suggested Reading

JPMorgan's RTO backlash, Goldman's CEO pay, and fake job postings: Leadership news roundup
The Taiwanese chipmaker is expected to report September-quarter revenue of $23.3 billion, according to analyst estimates compiled by FactSet (FDS). Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the company had sales of $23.6 billion for the quarter. The company set its third-quarter guidance between $22.4 billion and $23.2 billion. Meanwhile, TSMC is expected to report $9.3 billion in net income for the third quarter, according to FactSet.

Related Content

Nvidia, Intel, and other chip stocks are dragging down the Nasdaq even as the Dow gains
TSMC's sales are surging on high AI chip demand

The chipmaker’s shares were down 2.63% at the market close Tuesday. However, its stock is up 84.3% so far this year.

TSMC announced net revenue of $7.82 billion for September — an increase of 0.4% from the previous month and an almost 40% increase year over year. Revenue for January through September grew 31.9% from the previous year, TSMC said.

The chipmaker, which counts Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) as customers, has seen its sales climb amid the generative artificial intelligence boom. In July, TSMC beat analysts’ expectations for the second quarter, reporting revenue of $20.82 billion — up 40% from a year ago.

Wendell Huang, the chief financial officer of TSMC, said in a statement that the company expects smartphone- and AI-related demand to drive business in the third quarter. C.C. Wei, TSMC’s CEO, said he expects chip production to catch up to demand by 2025 or 2026.

In August, TSMC reported revenue of NT$250.87 billion ($7.8 billion) — a 33% increase from the previous year. The company’s August sales were down 2.4% from July, which saw a 45% surge year over year.