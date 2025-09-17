3 / 8

cottonbro studio via Pexels

AEO is a strategy where businesses optimize their content through frequently asked questions pages (FAQs) and structured data to directly answer searchers' questions. Unlike traditional SEO, the goal isn't to get your page to the top spot on search engine results pages (SERPs) — it's to be cited by search engines in zero-click responses, giving searchers immediate responses to their questions.

Picture this. You want to know the most effective way to build an online audience, so you open Google and hit the search button. A featured snippet appears at the top, telling you everything you need to know. Right next to that, it cites the page the information came from. That site is now a recognized authority on the topic, and Google is driving some traffic to it.

Now, you see a related "People Always Ask (PAA)" question: "What's the best platform to build an audience?" When you click the question, you see a response citing another authoritative site. Now, you're diving into the rabbit hole of related information.