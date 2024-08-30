Typhoon Shanshan is blowing planes off the runway in Japan

A major storm striking Japan is having a blustery effect on some of the country’s airports. The Associated Press reports that Typhoon Shanshan is making things so windy that some planes are having to abort their landings.

Footage from the broadcaster shows plane after plane teetering back and forth as they approached the runway at Fukuoka International Airport. The conditions were so rough that the planes eventually pointed their noses back skyward despite having their wheels out.

Watch: Planes struggle to land at Japan’s Fukuoka airport as Shanshan brings heavy rain

France 24 reports that Shanshan, which made landfall on Thursday morning, has already killed at least five people. Japan’s largest airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, said that they will be cancelling a collective 600 flights on Friday.

Shanshan is the strongest storm to hit Japan this year, and its an especially slow-moving and wet one; some places got drenched with nearly three feet of rainfall in just a 48-hour period. Reuters reports that more than 5 million people have been issued evacuation orders in order to avoid its destructive path.